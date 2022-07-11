ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

New flavors, same chef: This Italian restaurant replaces Puerto Rican flag mural and menu

By Carlos Frías
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Chef José Mendín may have given up on the Puerto Rican restaurant with the four-story mural that polarized the MiMo District’s residents, but he has not given up on his commitment to running a restaurant there.

Mendín has replaced Miami’s La Placita , a passion project he started with Spanish-language actor Julián Gil, with an offshoot of his successful Italian restaurant in Sunset Harbour, Casa Isola .

The new Patio Isola will take the Italian menu he created last year at the tiny former home of his Pubbelly gastrobar in Miami Beach — where he was nominated for five James Beard Awards for best chef in the South — and expand it to the mainland with brick-oven pizzas. He’ll do it with the help of his chef partner at Casa Isola, Santo Agnello, a fellow Boricua, who ran Miami Beach’s offshoot of the Brooklyn favorite pizza spot, Lucali.

“I’m invested in this neighborhood,” said Mendín, who says he lives less than a mile away and still holds a favorable lease at the former La Placita site. “We love the neighborhood and we want to do something special here.”

Together, the two Island born chefs — Mendín from Puerto Rico, Agnello from Sicily — team together at Patio Isola (Italian for island) for a much larger location with a proven menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2uFc_0gbtREAO00
Patio Isola

Rather than stick to traditional Italian and Italian-America dishes, Mendín and Agnello add modern elements to favorite dishes. Milanesa carpaccio at the original Casa Isola includes aged balsamic and black truffles while the Bolognese pappardelle is made with rabbit. Hearty Parmigiana dishes and rigatoni alla vodka with Calabrian chilis are crowd-pleasers are part of a menu that progresses from antipasti to macaroni and secondi, with a selection of cannolis for dessert.

And the new restaurant will feature pizzas, the likes of which Agnello perfected while working at Lucali, which Brooklyn’s Mark Iacono has taken control of again in South Beach after a disagreement with partners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Pxp7_0gbtREAO00
Chef José Mendín opened the first Pubbelly Sushi in 2010 in Miami Beach, relying on his Puerto Rican roots for inspiration. Ruben Cabrera

The building itself will be painted back to a MiMo District-friendly palette, Mendín said, after going through the historic district’s permitting process this month. Patio Isola is set to open in full July 15 after a short soft opening.

Patio Isola

Address: 6789 Biscayne Blvd., MiMo District

Opening: July 15

More info: Casaisolamiami.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Exclusive video of iconic Pan Am globe’s installation at new downtown Miami home

The imposing 1934 Pan Am globe of the world that greeted visitors at the old Miami Museum of Science for 55 years has been hidden from view since the institution closed its South Miami Avenue building in 2015. Now the giant, colorful sphere, has been extensively reconditioned and installed at its new permanent, public outdoor home at the sprawling Miami Worldcenter development downtown.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami Beach, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Miami Herald

This Michelin-starred sushi restaurant just opened an outpost in Coconut Grove

After Phillip Frankland Lee and his wife Margarita Kallas-Lee opened their first restaurant Scratch Bar & Kitchen in 2013, Lee yearned to make another long-time dream come true: He wanted to open a sushi spot. Growing up in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, which has one of the highest concentrations of sushi bars in the country, he had wanted to be a sushi chef since he was 13.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami burger battle: Which local restaurant makes the best one? Here’s the Sweet 16

A great burger never goes out of style. So we asked you to nominate your favorite burgers in Miami, and we’ve rounded up the top 16 restaurants that received the most write-in votes. A caveat: We wanted to focus on the independent Miami-area spots — from North Miami to Homestead — that make our area unique. So we filtered out any chains, including Flanigan’s, American Social and Burger Fi, which had the most write in votes.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Scammers Hit Miami's Finest Restaurants With Bad Reviews

Give us $75, or we will continue to bombard you with one-star reviews. That’s essentially the threat being faced by about a dozen of Miami’s most celebrated restaurants. For example, Boia De in Little Haiti just received a coveted Michelin star — the mark of excellence in the restaurant world — at the same time that someone is inundating Google with one-star reviews of the foodie mecca.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julián Gil
Miami New Times

Grove Bay Restaurant Group Invests in the Future of Miami's Culinary Scene

Grove Bay Hospitality Group is having a good summer. Last month, two restaurants under the group's umbrella received Michelin Guide recognition: Stubborn Seed, led by Jeremy Ford, received a Michelin star, Red Rooster a Bib Gourmand. In a few weeks, the group will open the Bayshore Club, a Coconut Grove stunner that will [ay homage to the neighborhood's history of flight.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mural#Restaurant Info#Puerto Rican#Italian Dishes#Food Drink#La Placita#Casa Isola
Miami Herald

From dairy farms to a commercial hub: How Hialeah’s 49th Street evolved over 60 years

Hialeah’s West 49th Street wasn’t always the thriving business destination it is today. A lot has changed since its more pastoral beginnings as an area of dairy farms. The city of Hialeah as well as Miami Springs and Opa-locka began as part of the 120,000-acre Glenn Curtiss and James Bright Ranch and Dairy Farm, according to the book The Curtiss-Bright Cities: Hialeah, Miami Springs & Opa Locka.
HIALEAH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
islandernews.com

American cutting flights in several markets while adding daily Miami to Tel Avi flights

After two years of struggling to fill flights thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, major airlines are now facing a new problem of meeting the surging demand for travel. American Airline confirmed it was cutting flights from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL) to Vail/Eagle, Colorado (EGE); New York (JFK) to Jackson Hole, Wyoming (JAC); Chicago (ORD) to Montrose, Colorado (MTJ); and Los Angeles (LAX) to Montrose.
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Larry’s Ice Cream & Café Opens in Boca

The family-owned parlor that has been a staple in Coral Springs for decades has expanded into Boca Raton with its newest outpost. For indulgent, over-the-top sweet treats like its bright and refreshing milkshakes or sky-high ice cream cones (with more than 60 flavors to choose from), Larry’s Ice Cream is paradise for anyone with a sweet tooth. The shop also delivers via several apps, if a sweet craving hits but you don’t want to leave the house and it adds its own whimsy touch to catered events.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After Spirit buyout, here’s how South Florida flyers might fare

Spirit Airlines’ disappearance into the arms of a takeover-minded rival could result in an industry shakeup that leads to more air service to South Florida’s three international airports. The outcome could be an airline with a good reputation for onboard service that’s also simultaneously sensitive to pricing — though not as low as the fares currently offered by Spirit, said industry analyst ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miami named one of the 50 World’s Greatest Places of 2022

MIAMI, Fla. – If you don’t have summer travel plans, you can still visit one of TIME magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2022. The City of Miami has made what TIME calls 50 extraordinary destinations to explore. TIME writes, in part, “Miami is emerging as the...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
13K+
Followers
927
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy