SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — A California federal judge found in favor of a property owner that whitewashed six artists’ murals from the exterior of the former oldest continuously operating queer bar in San Francisco. Destruction of their works is permitted, even without notice, under the Visual Artists Rights Act because the artists had received the bar owner’s consent to create the murals, but not the property owner’s.

