Guardians' Owen Miller: Takes seat in Naylor's return

The Chicago White Sox suffered an 8-4 loss in Monday’s series opener four-game series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Lance Lynn struggled through five innings of work and the Guardians scored all the runs they needed in the first frame. Lynn Struggles. Cleveland opened the scoring in the first...
The Cleveland Guardians listed Luke Maile as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will get the start at catcher Monday while Austin Hedges catches a breather. Maile is listed eighth in the Guardians' batting order today. Maile has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel for...
The Cleveland Guardians need a big upgrade at catcher, and a former GM believes there’s a fix in the American League that you’ve read about here before. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote (subscription required) the Guardians should trade for A’s backstop Sean Murphy, a product of Wright State. Sounds great, but when looking at Bowden’s proposed trade, you get the feeling the A’s might ask for a little bit more.
Gimenez isn't starting Wednesday's game against the White Sox. Gimenez started in the last three games and went 1-for-10 with two runs, a stolen base, a walk and four strikeouts. Owen Miller is taking over at second base and batting seventh Wednesday.
DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a changeup for a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. “We kind of exploded there,” said Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon, whose one out double KOd Clevinger two batters later. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multi-hit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games, and he already has one more homer this season than he had in 150 games a year ago.
Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
Only the Cleveland Guardians Rookie League clubs were in action on Monday as all four full-season affiliates had the day off. The ACL Guardians improved their record to 17-9 on the season as the offense scoring 12 runs on 15 hits in the win over the A's. First baseman Marlin...
Hedges is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox. He'll give way to Luke Maile behind the plate after going 1-for-3 with a run scored while catching all nine innings of Shane Bieber's complete game in the front end of the twin bill.
The Cleveland Guardians did not list Owen Miller in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Miller could still see action tonight if teammate Josh Naylor (back) ends up getting scratched again, but for now he has been left off the starting lineup. Naylor will bat fourth and cover first base.
The Cleveland Guardians have listed Josh Naylor (back) as their starting first baseman for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. The Guardians have listed Naylor as a starter in each of the past two games before scratching him ahead of game time, so he's still shouldn't be considered a lock to play this evening. He's listed as the cleanup batter and first baseman, while Owen Miller will take a seat.
Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
Swanson will serve as the opener for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Swanson hasn't pitched since being activated from the paternity list Monday, but he'll begin Wednesday's nightcap on the mound ahead of primary pitcher Tommy Milone. Over his last 10 appearances, Swanson has posted an 11:4 K:BB and 1.04 WHIP in 8.2 scoreless innings.
Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Daza will watch from the bench after Garrett Hampson was shifted to center field and Brendan Rodgers was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 198 batted balls this season, Daza has accounted...
Azocar isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Azocar started in the last five games but went just 1-for-16 with a run, an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts during that time. Esteury Ruiz is taking over in left field and batting ninth Wednesday.
San Diego Padres (50-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 11...
Voit isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Voit started in the last two games and went 0-for-7 with an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts. Manny Machado is serving as the designated hitter while CJ Abrams starts at shortstop Wednesday.
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Alex Call is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Call went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout on Tuesday in his first MLB start. Myles Straw will replace Call in center field and hit ninth.
