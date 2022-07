CLEVELAND, Ohio — The high school football season begins in less than a month. Kickoff for the first Friday night of the 2022 season is Aug. 19. To gear up, cleveland.com is counting down with previews for the next month. Preseason top 10s for each division in Ohio will follow in the next week before daily camp tours, individual player watch lists and team breakdowns with rankings up to Week 1.

