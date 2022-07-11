Guardians' Austin Hedges: Sitting Monday

The Chiefs will be without one of their most explosive players in recent memory when they take the field in 2022, after the trade of star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins this spring. They might also be without Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who's reportedly considering an extensive holdout amid stalled contract talks. No matter, says new safety Justin Reid, who joined the team in free agency. Kansas City will be just fine, he told "Good Morning Football" Wednesday, forecasting offensive dominance.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO