Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Austin Hedges: Sitting Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hedges will sit Monday against the White Sox. Hedges...

www.cbssports.com

Luke Maile catching for Guardians Monday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Luke Maile as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will get the start at catcher Monday while Austin Hedges catches a breather. Maile is listed eighth in the Guardians' batting order today. Maile has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel for...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Esteury Ruiz

6:00pm: The Padres have announced the selection of Ruiz. To create space on the active roster, Rooker was optioned. To make room on the 40-man roster, Robert Suarez was transferred to the 60-day IL. Suarez will now be ineligible to return until 60 days from his initial IL placement, which was June 7. That means he can rejoin the club August 6.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Guardians play the White Sox leading series 2-1

Chicago White Sox (42-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (43-43, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -115, Guardians -104; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Justin Reid says Chiefs will be just fine without Tyreek Hill: 'We're gonna put up 100 points'

The Chiefs will be without one of their most explosive players in recent memory when they take the field in 2022, after the trade of star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins this spring. They might also be without Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who's reportedly considering an extensive holdout amid stalled contract talks. No matter, says new safety Justin Reid, who joined the team in free agency. Kansas City will be just fine, he told "Good Morning Football" Wednesday, forecasting offensive dominance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres Wednesday

San Diego Padres (50-39, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves team, may get weekend start

Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Austin Hedges: Takes seat for Game 2

Hedges is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox. He'll give way to Luke Maile behind the plate after going 1-for-3 with a run scored while catching all nine innings of Shane Bieber's complete game in the front end of the twin bill.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

C.J. Abrams not in lineup for San Diego Tuesday night

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Abrams is being replaced at shortstop by Ha-Seong Kim versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. In 123 plate appearances this season, Abrams has a .234 batting average with a .614 OPS, 2 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Momentous rehab game Tuesday

Lewis (concussion) started in left field for the first time in his rehab assignment during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and also hit a home run for the fourth straight game in one of his two plate appearances. Lewis exited the game in the top of the...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Iglesias drives in 6 runs as Rockies beat Padres 10-6

DENVER (AP) — José Iglesias drove in a career-high six runs with a homer and two singles, and the Colorado Rockies continued their home domination of San Diego with a 10-6 win over the Padres on Wednesday night. Colorado has won 12 of its last 13 against San...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Padres face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (50-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 11...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OT Lucas Simmons to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Riding pine Wednesday

Voit isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Voit started in the last two games and went 0-for-7 with an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts. Manny Machado is serving as the designated hitter while CJ Abrams starts at shortstop Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Luke Maile sitting for Guardians versus White Sox

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Austin Hedges will start at catcher over Maile and hit eighth. numberFire's models project Hedges for 5.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,100...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Rockies' Brian Serven on bench Monday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. Elias Diaz is starting at catcher over Serven and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Rockies' implied total (5.25) is the second-highest in the...
DENVER, CO

