Bitcoin dips, Saylor dubs ether a security, and what caused crypto's crash: CNBC Crypto World

By MacKenzie Sigalos, Jordan Smith, Mai Tejapaibul
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and...

www.cnbc.com

BBC

First cost-of-living payments start to arrive in accounts

Direct payments to help with the soaring cost of living are starting to be paid by the government into eight million people's accounts. Low-income households on means-tested benefits will receive the money automatically in their bank, building society or credit union account. The first £326 payment will be paid by...
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
nationalinterest.org

China’s Secret H-20 Stealth Bomber Could Soon Hit the Skies

The Chinese Communist Party is dropping hints that the country’s first stealth bomber will soon be revealed. The Chinese Communist Party is dropping hints that the country’s first stealth bomber will soon be revealed. Speaking at a rally meeting, Ge Heping, Party chief of the Chinese Flight Test...
MILITARY
CNBC

Charts suggest the market is poised for an August rebound, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could have a strong rally through late August, pointing to analysis from legendary market technician Larry Williams. "Markets bottom when the hedge funds throw in the towel and the public throws in the towel. And based on the history, he suspects that's exactly what's happening right now," Cramer said.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says retiring early is a mistake: ‘You’re going to pay for it for the rest of your life’

If you retire too early, "you're going to pay for it for the rest of your life," warns Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and Investing Club. That's because people who retire decades early will probably need "a lot more" money saved up than they think, Cramer tells CNBC Make It. "A lot of people are betting against themselves. They're betting against how long they'll live."
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] holders should know that the bottom is…

A wise man once said, “to know your future, you must know your past.” In determining whether Bitcoin [BTC] has finally touched its bottom in the ongoing bear market, on-chain analytics platform Glassnode, in a new report, analyzed and compared the characteristics and duration of bear cycles in the past with the ongoing one.
MARKETS
Deadline

Twitter Shares Jump, Investors See “Clear Upper Hand” In Court Against Elon Musk

Twitter stock has emerged from the depths, rallying 6% after it sued Elon Musk for bailing on his $44 billion deal to buy the company. The lawsuit filed yesterday in Delaware Chancery Court, beyond being a fun read, shows the company is going in “with an iron fist and a clear upper hand,” Wedbush Securities big tech analyst Daniel Ives tells Deadline. He’s been following the Twitter-Musk saga closely and anticipates a Game of Thrones-like battle but one that could well go Twitter’s way. The rising stock price reflects Wall Street starting to build in punitive damages or a settlement well north of the $1 billion breakup fee, or possibly the original sale. The latter, however, might test the court’s enforcement power.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Here's Bitcoin's Only Path to $300,000

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. As the S&P 500 just had its worst...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Twitter torched over Musk debacle: A 'garbage company' with a 'dismal future'

Circle Squared Alternative Investments' Jeff Sica slammed "garbage company" Twitter as they plan to sue Elon Musk for walking away from the company's acquisition, arguing the tech giant has a "very dismal future" during an interview on "Varney & Co." Monday. JEFF SICA: The billion dollars that they [Twitter] may...
BUSINESS
CNBC

3 mistakes to avoid on Prime Day, according to shopping experts

Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event is here, with the e-commerce giant advertising some of its "lowest prices ever" for subscribers who pay for its $139 annual membership program. The event has become a July version of Black Friday, and other retailers have introduced their own sales to compete with...
SHOPPING
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH]: $950-$1050 could offer opportunities for…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum dumped below the $1700 demand zone in early June, and recovery was not yet in sight for the king of altcoins. The $1300 resistance was not yet breached, and the $1000 band of support has been defended over the past month.
MARKETS
The Verge

Liquidators for crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital say they can’t find founders

Where in the world are Su Zhu and Kyle Davies? The founders of the cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) are nowhere to be found, according to officials charged with liquidating the bankrupt company (via Reuters). According to a court document filed Friday, Zhu and Davies’ whereabouts are currently unknown, and its liquidators say they have not received “any meaningful cooperation” from the two.
MARKETS

