California State

DAILY DIGEST, 7/11: Water expert reveals how farms could save cities from drought; Why is the water so cold at California beaches?; Why have all the trees been dying?; When SCOTUS meets WOTUS; and more …

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORKSHOP: California Water Plan: Climate Change at 10am. The workshop will provide details on the science, tools, and processes DWR has been developing and applying for climate resilience. There will also be information on how DWR’s work can support water-resource-related climate adaptation efforts. Click here to register. In...

DAILY DIGEST, 7/15: Third year of La Niña could deepen drought; Five things to know about drought in the West; The ambitious South Bay Salt Ponds Project; How a 19th-century drought gave us the L.A. We know today; and more …

WORKSHOP: Central Valley Flood Protection Board at 10am. Agenda items include Reclamation District 1000’s Seeing Levees Saves Lives Campaign, Central Valley Flood Protection Board Workshop Schedule Plan, and Overview of comments received on the 2022 Central Valley Flood Protection Plan Update Public Draft. Click here for the complete agenda and remote/in-person attendance options.
When their wells went dry in a drought, a fire ignited. There was no water to fight it

“It had been predicted and feared. It finally happened on a brutally hot summer day: One of California’s communities with contaminated, sputtering wells and dropping water tables ran completely out of water. There is a state mandate to consolidate such water systems with larger nearby communities by 2024. But that wasn’t soon enough for East Orosi, an unincorporated Tulare County hamlet southeast of Fresno. The water went off Tuesday afternoon. A temporary fix allowed the water to run sporadically on Wednesday. By then, a family had lost their home to a fire they had no water to fight. ... ” Read more from the LA Times here: When their wells went dry in a drought, a fire ignited. There was no water to fight it.
DAILY DIGEST, 7/13: Should CA use desal to quench its thirst?; PG&E plans to decommission Potter Valley Project; Salmon eggs returned to McCloud River; GBUAPCD requests state hearing on conditions on Mono Lake; and more …

WEBINAR: Expanding Frontline Communities’ Access to Federal Funding from 10am to 11am. Overview & Objectives: WaterNow Alliance, in partnership with River Network, will host a 1-hour virtual seminar for utility and community leaders nationwide facing the first, and worst, water challenges—from flooding, to drought to basement backups to water contamination and more—on how they can access State Revolving Fund grants and loans to help overcome these challenges with 21st Century infrastructure solutions. There are a significant number of federal and state grant and loan programs available to cities, towns, utilities and water resource agencies to invest in sustainable, resilient water infrastructure. Click here to register.
