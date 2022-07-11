ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Day: July 11, 2022

By Maven
mavensnotebook.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Department of Water Resources: In an effort to...

mavensnotebook.com

Comments / 0

Related
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 7/15: Third year of La Niña could deepen drought; Five things to know about drought in the West; The ambitious South Bay Salt Ponds Project; How a 19th-century drought gave us the L.A. We know today; and more …

WORKSHOP: Central Valley Flood Protection Board at 10am. Agenda items include Reclamation District 1000’s Seeing Levees Saves Lives Campaign, Central Valley Flood Protection Board Workshop Schedule Plan, and Overview of comments received on the 2022 Central Valley Flood Protection Plan Update Public Draft. Click here for the complete agenda and remote/in-person attendance options.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

When their wells went dry in a drought, a fire ignited. There was no water to fight it

“It had been predicted and feared. It finally happened on a brutally hot summer day: One of California’s communities with contaminated, sputtering wells and dropping water tables ran completely out of water. There is a state mandate to consolidate such water systems with larger nearby communities by 2024. But that wasn’t soon enough for East Orosi, an unincorporated Tulare County hamlet southeast of Fresno. The water went off Tuesday afternoon. A temporary fix allowed the water to run sporadically on Wednesday. By then, a family had lost their home to a fire they had no water to fight. ... ” Read more from the LA Times here: When their wells went dry in a drought, a fire ignited. There was no water to fight it.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy