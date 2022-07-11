Day: July 11, 2022

“It had been predicted and feared. It finally happened on a brutally hot summer day: One of California’s communities with contaminated, sputtering wells and dropping water tables ran completely out of water. There is a state mandate to consolidate such water systems with larger nearby communities by 2024. But that wasn’t soon enough for East Orosi, an unincorporated Tulare County hamlet southeast of Fresno. The water went off Tuesday afternoon. A temporary fix allowed the water to run sporadically on Wednesday. By then, a family had lost their home to a fire they had no water to fight. ... ” Read more from the LA Times here: When their wells went dry in a drought, a fire ignited. There was no water to fight it.

