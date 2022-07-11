Teen dies after struck by a boat at Table Rock Lake

Arkansas is full of tons of great places to visit. One of the coolest places to check out has no hotels, no restaurants or stores...at least not anymore. There is a town that was thriving back in the 1880s in Arkansas. The town was Rush and It was a zinc mining town. It was a thriving little town in the Ozarks once zinc ore was found. By World War 2 the little town was done. The mining stopped. Then in the 1950s, the post office closed. People still lived in Rush until the 1960s but by the early 70s the town was declared an official Ghost Town.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO