San Antonio, TX

Manrique Custom Vision Center

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 2 days ago

airwaysmag.com

Spirit to Begin Direct Flights from San Antonio, TX

DALLAS – Spirit Airlines (NK) is launching two direct routes later this year from San Antonio (SAT). Starting November 11, passengers can fly daily from that location direct to Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO). This is the first time in more than a decade that NK has served SAT.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

347 Room Kimpton Hotel San Antonio, TX Announced for Late 2024

Today, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants,part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, announced it will open its first hotel in San Antonio, Texas in late 2024. Located in the Central Business District and at the intersection of the La Villita and Southtown neighborhoods, the 347-room hotel will be part new-build and part adaptive reuse of an 1850s-original schoolhouse. The property's juxtaposition of the historic and the modern will embrace the city's spirit of authenticity and the neighborhood's creative energy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Innovative Lasers

There's still time to get that summer body. Laura Alexis & Patricia Hermanson with innovative lasers are here to share all the wonders they can help you achieve when it comes to your weight loss goals. SPECIAL OFFER:. TRANSFORMATION PACKAGE. REGULAR $2400. ONLY $1200 FOR THE FIRST 100 CALLERS!. PLUS!...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

Enjoy free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day

SAN ANTONIO – You can beat the heat with a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on Monday. Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app and you’ll get a free small Slurpee when you scan your app at checkout. “It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Seaworld San Antonio breaks down shark misconceptions on 'shark awareness day'

SAN ANTONIO -- Wednesday is shark awareness day. In honor of the day, Seaworld San Antonio wants to help the public learn more about the apex predators. Seaworld says sharks are responsible for helping maintain a healthy ecosystem by removing weak, sick or dying animals in the ocean. Despite what most believe are menacing looks, experts say sharks aren't interested in humans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Blue Plate Award: The Original Panchito's Mexican Restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate Award is a family tradition here in San Antonio that needs no introduction. Panchito's has been a local favorite for the last 42 years. They win this week’s award for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean while serving up tasty food. Welcome...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

YMCA of Greater San Antonio receives $500,000 gift to update ranch

COMFORT -- A ranch, designed to let families and children explore the outdoors in the Hill Country, is receiving a major gift. Valero has awarded a $500,000 gift to the YMCA of Greater San Antonio for the YMCA Roberts Ranch in Comfort. The 1,100 acre property has native plants and wildlife to help families learn about and explore nature.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

