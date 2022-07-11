Manrique Custom Vision Center

Today, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants,part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, announced it will open its first hotel in San Antonio, Texas in late 2024. Located in the Central Business District and at the intersection of the La Villita and Southtown neighborhoods, the 347-room hotel will be part new-build and part adaptive reuse of an 1850s-original schoolhouse. The property's juxtaposition of the historic and the modern will embrace the city's spirit of authenticity and the neighborhood's creative energy.
Comments / 0