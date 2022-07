Within the next few weeks, the Charlotte Hornets will need to make a decision on what to do with restricted free agent Miles Bridges. In late June, Bridges was arrested and charged for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old turned himself into the Los Angeles Police Department following the incident which occurred on June 28th. He was released on $130,000 bail less than 24 hours from the start of the NBA free agency period.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO