Luella Nye, 77

Marcell Blondell, age 80 of Croswell, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. A graveside service for Marcell Blondell will be held on Thursday, July 14, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Caro. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until noon, at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell.
James Goetsch, age 77 of Cass City, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife, his son and his daughter. Graveside services for James Goetsch will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ellington Township Cemetery.
Janet Allen, age 64 of Marlette, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She is survived by her husband, her four children and their spouses, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Janet Allen will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Marsh...
Gene Stevens, age 89 of North Branch, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. He is survived by his wife, one son, two daughters, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services for Gene Stevens will be held on Monday, July 25, at the SS Peter and Paul Church, with visitation beginning an hour before service begins.
A Marlette man is dead and another injured following a collision in Sherman Township last Friday, July 8, on M-25, south of Atwater Road. Responding to the scene around 6: 15 p.m. on Friday were Huron County Sheriff deputies, as well as the Harbor Beach Police and Sherman Township Fire Department. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said in a press release that the investigation is ongoing, with events still being put together, but at present, it appears that a 2012 Buick Enclave, driven by Benjamin Gusa, age 30 of Harbor Beach, was headed northbound on a curved part of the roadway when he collided with the side of a ’99 Saturn, driven by 67-year-old Vincent Bechard of Marlette.
Pre-trial proceedings start today in the December 2021 buggy accident in Maple Valley Township that left one man dead and a woman injured. 45- year-old Angela Renee Reed of Peck waived arraignment of her charges on June 10 in the Sanilac District Court, with Reeds facing a count of a controlled substance via use of methamphetamine, one count of a moving violation causing death, and a moving violation causing serious impairment.
The St. Clair County Drug Task Force closed out two more investigations last week, resulting in two arrests and the seizure of crystal Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine. The first arrest occurred on Tuesday, July 5, when a 44-year-old Port Huron man was found in possession of what was described...
