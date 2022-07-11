Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river

July 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its nature center was closed to the public "until further notice" after two reports of alligator sightings in a river.

Albion College said its Whitehouse Nature Center, located near the college's campus in Albion, was closed all day Sunday due to a potential danger.

"Albion College received two independent sightings of a possible alligator in the Kalamazoo River at the Whitehouse Nature Center," the school said in a Facebook post. "The College is working directly with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other local agencies to resolve the situation as safely and quickly as possible."

The Whitehouse Nature Center's Facebook page said the first gator sighting was reported Saturday.

Officials said they have not yet been able to confirm the alligator's presence in the river, but the nature center will remain closed "until further notice" to "ensure the safety of the campus and the surrounding community."