Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river

By Ben Hooper
 2 days ago
July 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its nature center was closed to the public "until further notice" after two reports of alligator sightings in a river.

Albion College said its Whitehouse Nature Center, located near the college's campus in Albion, was closed all day Sunday due to a potential danger.

"Albion College received two independent sightings of a possible alligator in the Kalamazoo River at the Whitehouse Nature Center," the school said in a Facebook post. "The College is working directly with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other local agencies to resolve the situation as safely and quickly as possible."

The Whitehouse Nature Center's Facebook page said the first gator sighting was reported Saturday.

Officials said they have not yet been able to confirm the alligator's presence in the river, but the nature center will remain closed "until further notice" to "ensure the safety of the campus and the surrounding community."

Steven Vanous
2d ago

so I live where this is happening...my big concern is the fact they are focusing on such a small area...the Kalamazoo river isn't small and it could easily and quickly travel far from the location...and there are many spots along this river used by people who live in the rural areas...this could potentially be a dangerous situation and they really do need to work more abroad on this issue honestly and not so locally to the small area near the college...I definitely am praying this turns out to either be false sightings or ends with no injuries

Javier Zamora
2d ago

Well, maybe Michigan will find them and send them South like all those wild alligators in the NYC sewer system. To this day according to the NYT, they rescue about 100 alligators per year, where they are kept as illegal pets

james hamilton
2d ago

Michigan DNR should issue a bounty notification, gator problem would be gone quickly.

