Chelsea are weighing up an approach for £45m Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry with Leeds winger Raphinha set to snub their interest and join Barcelona instead - as AC Milan step up pursuit of Hakim Ziyech

By Mike Keegan
 2 days ago

Chelsea are considering a move for Serge Gnabry - after seemingly missing out on Raphinha.

The west London club, who are expected to add Manchester City pair Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake to the ranks imminently, have fallen behind Barcelona in their pursuit of Leeds United's Brazilian star, as Sportsmail revealed on Monday.

It is understood that they have made what have been described as 'tentative' enquiries over Bayern Munich winger Gnabry, who came through the ranks at Arsenal.

Chelsea are considering a move for Serge Gnabry - after seemingly missing out on Raphinha
The Blues have fallen behind Barcelona in their pursuit of Leeds United's Brazilian star (above)

A number of other options are also being considered by new owner Todd Boehly, with the clock ticking down towards the new season.

No fee has been set for Germany international Gnabry, who failed to make the grade at the Emirates but who has developed into one of Europe's finest attacking talents.

However, it is unlikely that anything less than £45m would tempt the German giants to sell.

Thomas Tuchel's side has made 'tentative' enquiries regarding Bayern Munich winger Gnabry
Meanwhile, AC Milan have stepped up their interest in wantaway winger Hakim Ziyech (right)

Meanwhile, AC Milan have stepped up their interest in wantaway Hakim Ziyech. A meeting has been held and a move is expected. Chelsea would like the 29-year-old playmaker to leave on a permanent deal, while the Italians prefer a loan.

Ziyech wants to depart Stamford Bridge after announcing he was taking 'full control of his professional future'.

Regardless, he is part of manager Thomas Tuchel's group which is currently in Los Angeles on the first leg of Chelsea's US tour.

Marcus Rashford says Manchester United's players 'are a lot fitter' under Erik ten Hag's coaching as the striker tries to hit the ground running ahead of the new season having scored just five times last term

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United's players are already a lot fitter under new manager Erik ten Hag as they prepare for the new season. The Dutchman, who succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United's permanent boss, has been working his squad hard during training sessions both in Manchester and on the club's pre-season tour, which has now arrived in Melbourne.
PREMIER LEAGUE
'That is one HELL of a signing': Gary Lineker leads social media reaction after Chelsea landed Raheem Sterling for £50m and fans tip the 'dangerous' winger to follow in Eden Hazard's footsteps... as the club's website CRASHES following the news

Gary Lineker led the praise for Chelsea after their £50m coup to land Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who become the first addition of the Todd Boehly era. Sterling has penned a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week as he returns to London to link up with Thomas Tuchel's side. Sterling has now flown out to Los Angeles to join the rest of the squad for pre-season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
EXCLUSIVE: A return to Wayne's World: England soccer legend Rooney arrives at DC United stadium ahead of first match as coach while his wife Coleen stays back in the UKs wait in blazing 91F heat to meet star

Ex-England star Wayne Rooney has arrived for his first match in charge of Major League Soccer's DC United. Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the star striker walking into DC United's Audi Arena in Washington DC, where he was met by club staff and a fan who waited for two hours in baking 91F heat for his autograph.
MLS
Chelsea target Milan Skriniar 'agrees to join PSG from Inter Milan in a £55m deal'… with the Blues now focused on deals for both Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake to bolster Thomas Tuchel's defence

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has reportedly agreed to sign for Paris Saint-Germain over Chelsea in a £55million deal this summer. The Slovakian centre back is one of the most in-demand defenders in world football after a number of impressive seasons at the San Siro and is wanted by a host of leading European clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
