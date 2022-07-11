ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My bridesmaid said she wouldn’t speak to me for MONTHS until weeks before my wedding – I found out why on the news

By Carly Stern
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A BRIDE-TO-BE was stunned and concerned when one of her bridesmaids went radio silent ahead of her wedding.

Marissa said the friend called to warn her that she wouldn't respond to texts or calls for several months, but she wouldn't explain why – and Marissa learned the truth from the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQ6jH_0gbtM7gF00
Bride-to-be Marissa said a bridesmaid called to warn her that she wouldn't respond to texts or calls for several months, but she wouldn't explain why Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYhap_0gbtM7gF00
Marissa was confused and said her friend went radio silent Credit: TikTok/mardenmarmar

"So this is crazy. A couple of weeks ago, I was talking to one of my bridesmaids ... and she says to me, "Hey, I need to tell you something,"' Marissa explained in a TikTok video.

The bridesmaid told her: "I'm not going to be able to talk to you at all for possibly the next three months."

Marissa was confused.

"She's like, 'Yeah, so sorry, and also, you won't be able to call me, text me, nothing,'" she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fY7EL_0gbtM7gF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44omSt_0gbtM7gF00

Marissa reminded her friend that she is getting married in October, which would mean her friend may not be in touch until weeks before the wedding.

She also expressed concern, asking if she was OK and what was going on.

"She's like, 'I can't tell you, but I promise I'm OK,'" Marissa went on.

At this point, one might wonder if the bridesmaid was in some sort of trouble – or could be spending the next few months in jail.

Marissa assumed her DC-based friend was a spy, and the next few weeks were total radio silence.

Then, last week, CBS revealed the cast for the 24th season of Big Brother.

Marissa discovered on an entertainment website that her friend, Ameerah Jones, was among the contestants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FQdh_0gbtM7gF00
She later saw when reading the news that her friend is on this season of Big Brother Credit: TikTok/mardenmarmar

"She's frickin' gonna be on Big Brother! She's gonna be on reality TV," Marissa said, amazed.

She also joked that her friend was accomplishing what the Kardashians could not: She convinced her to watch reality television.

Viewers have been tickled by the story, with some admitting what their own theories had been for why Ameerah was going missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Grgpa_0gbtM7gF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22F6nm_0gbtM7gF00

"Tell me why I assumed rehab," wrote one.

"Why did I think it was gonna be a mugshot," said another.

"I definitely thought she was going to jail," wrote a third.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Bridesmaids#Reality Tv#Speak To Me#Tiktok#Cbs
The Independent

Groom slammed for making bride babysit her own kids at her wedding

A man has sparked outrage online after revealing he made his wife babysit her own children at their wedding because he refused to hire a babysitter. The groom shared the incident on the popular Reddit forum “Am I The A**hole,” and now social media is calling him selfish and controlling.In a viral post shared to Reddit on Sunday, the man – who goes by the username u/Wide-Suggestion-6647 – asked the Reddit forum whether he was in the wrong for telling his wife “it’s her fault she didn’t have fun in our wedding”.The original poster (OP) explained that he met...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The US Sun

I turned up to my baby shower but the day didn’t go to plan & my friends and family were left stunned when I walked in

A WOMAN has revealed how she turned up to her own baby shower with her newborn in arms after she’d given birth to him days earlier in secret. TikTok user Becky Lynne, whose account is under the name @beckylynne4, shared a video of the moment she walked in to surprise everyone - and their priceless reactions when they realised what had happened.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Hosanna Plath Isn't on 'Welcome to Plathville,' but Fans Are Curious About Her Wedding

As soon as Welcome to Plathville became one of the top reality TV shows on TLC, viewers quickly grew more curious than ever about the many family members. The Plath family has caught the attention of millions of viewers for their very traditional family values. Hosanna Plath is one of the daughters of the family, and interestingly enough, she's not part of the show at all. In fact, she reportedly resides in Ohio with her husband, while the rest of the Plath family lives in Georgia.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
592K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy