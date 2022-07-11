ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WBKO) - The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most will take effect on Thursday. That means that fentanyl dealers and porch pirates will face tougher penalties, the rules for public assistance are changing, and local school boards will be required to hold...

www.wkyt.com

suzie jones
2d ago

where are my law for Free Speech and Freedom .iam ???? house bill 222???? where is my rights as United States of American 🇺🇸.is this a free United States of American 🇺🇸 Americans people out there.??????where my Free Speech and Freedom to say what iam feeling and my rights as American people, United States of American 🇺🇸.what are my rights as free American???? in God I trust 🌹✝️✝️✝️ SJ 🇺🇸 Free Speech and Freedom on this one.where is my rights out there?????????????????????????? I have a rights how I feel about my rights. this will have to change for all Americans people left behind in United States of American 🇺🇸 Americans people left behind out there.where is my rights for Free Speech and Freedom.???????

4
ya ok
2d ago

like these judges are enforce these laws that why we have all these criminal because of these weak judges

4
