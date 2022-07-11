ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Luke Bryan Falls During Live Performance

By Music News
ksjbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Bryan wiped out in the middle of a show in Raleigh, NC Friday...

www.ksjbam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Says It’s ‘Been a Heartwarming Week’ After Revealing Wife’s Pregnancy

Former American Idol champion Scotty McCreery and his wife have been soaking in all the happiness and warmth that comes with a baby announcement. McCreery and his wife, Gabi, announced 10 days ago that Baby Boy McCreery is on board, with an arrival date sometime around Thanksgiving. The former American Idol said the public response has been overwhelmingly positive as he and his wife await the birth of their first child.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tour

The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour. “The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Outsider.com

From Brooks & Dunn to Carrie Underwood, See Country Stars Wear the American Flag Proudly

If you’re looking for some patriotic inspiration for your July 4th weekend attire, look no further than here. In honor of the summer celebration, we took the liberty to pull together some of our favorite country music stars’ most patriotic looks, highlighting those proud to sport the American flag. And we have some of the best looks laid out here for you. Take a peek below.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Unleashes on Show Over How Second-Place Contestants Are Treated

Season 6 runner-up of “American Idol,” Blake Lewis, is holding nothing back when it comes to reflecting on his life post “Idol.”. The popular singing competition became a worldwide phenomenon when it debuted in 2002. It catapulted the careers of some of music’s biggest names, such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson.
TV SHOWS
The Boot

Ryan Hurd Shows Off His Skating Skills With Wife Maren Morris in ‘Pass It On’ Video

Ryan Hurd takes us to the roller rink in the music video for his song "Pass It On." The good vibes song is the first track off his debut album, Pelago. The video opens with Hurd walking into a fairly empty roller skating rink. His happy demeanor causes a few people to scratch their heads as he smiles and greets everyone who crosses his path. As the song progresses and Hurd's joy becomes infectious, we see more people joining the fun.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performance#Dance
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: George Strait Was Topping The Country Charts With His 11th #1 Hit, “All My Ex’s Live In Texas”

On this date in 1987, George Strait was at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his 11th #1 hit “All My Ex’s Live In Texas.”. Written by Sanger “Whitey” Shafer and his fourth wife Lyndia, it was released in April of 1987 as the second single from George’s Ocean Front Property album. Funny enough, Whitey and his third wife Darlene co-wrote another one of George’s hits, “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind.”
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Cody Johnson Delivers Fiery Performance Of “‘Til You Can’t” Live At The Grand Ole Opry

Fire me up, Cody Johnson. At a Grand Ole Opry appearance back in April, Cody delivered a rousing performance of his massive, multi-week #1 hit “‘Til You Can’t.”. Co-written by Ben Stennis and Matthew J. Rogers, the song has garnered a total of 160 million global streams and is the lead single from Cody’s fantastic 2021 Human double album. The title track is his current single at country radio.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy