Luke Bryan Falls During Live Performance

Luke Bryan took a tumble on stage during his Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 9, but he didn’t stop the show whatsoever. A fan took a video of the 45-year-old falling as he was singing “That’s My Kind Of Night.” The country singer slipped and fell to the ground, but he didn’t miss a beat.
Luke Bryan's booty-shaking skills just don't quit -- even when he's doing them from the floor of the stage. The singer recently took a tumble while he was in the middle of a show in Raleigh, N.C., but he quickly turned the embarrassing moment into a chance to ham it up for the crowd.
There was one lyric from Luke Bryan's new song "Country On" that really caught his attention, but he hears the same classic country inspiration that any fan will hear if they're old enough. The blue-collar anthem is Bryan's first song from a new album that he tells Taste of Country...
"American Idol" finalist Melinda Doolittle said it was hard to go out without fans stopping her. She said she ran into Nicole Kidman at a restaurant, and the actress recommended she hire security. Doolittle told Insider that she ended up having security for six months after her season ended.
Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton aren’t just coworkers, thanks to their time together on The Voice, they’re also longtime friends. Their friendship, however, isn’t built on compliments and commonalities (although they do share passions and careers in music). Instead, the duo seems to compete for who can serve the best insult toward the other.
Former American Idol champion Scotty McCreery and his wife have been soaking in all the happiness and warmth that comes with a baby announcement. McCreery and his wife, Gabi, announced 10 days ago that Baby Boy McCreery is on board, with an arrival date sometime around Thanksgiving. The former American Idol said the public response has been overwhelmingly positive as he and his wife await the birth of their first child.
Brandi Carlile surprised fans with an appearance by Wynonna Judd during her two-night engagement in Nashville this past weekend. Wynonna Judd appeared on stage with Carlile at Ascend Amphitheater’s July 8 and 9 shows to perform two of the Judds’ most recognized songs. Judd had a special message prepared for her followers.
The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour. “The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.
If you’re looking for some patriotic inspiration for your July 4th weekend attire, look no further than here. In honor of the summer celebration, we took the liberty to pull together some of our favorite country music stars’ most patriotic looks, highlighting those proud to sport the American flag. And we have some of the best looks laid out here for you. Take a peek below.
Season 6 runner-up of “American Idol,” Blake Lewis, is holding nothing back when it comes to reflecting on his life post “Idol.”. The popular singing competition became a worldwide phenomenon when it debuted in 2002. It catapulted the careers of some of music’s biggest names, such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson.
Ryan Hurd takes us to the roller rink in the music video for his song "Pass It On." The good vibes song is the first track off his debut album, Pelago. The video opens with Hurd walking into a fairly empty roller skating rink. His happy demeanor causes a few people to scratch their heads as he smiles and greets everyone who crosses his path. As the song progresses and Hurd's joy becomes infectious, we see more people joining the fun.
On this date in 1987, George Strait was at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his 11th #1 hit “All My Ex’s Live In Texas.”. Written by Sanger “Whitey” Shafer and his fourth wife Lyndia, it was released in April of 1987 as the second single from George’s Ocean Front Property album. Funny enough, Whitey and his third wife Darlene co-wrote another one of George’s hits, “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind.”
More than 10 years after being dubbed runner-up on the ninth season of “American Idol,” Crystal Bowersox opens up about how she ended up having to cheat on the show in order to stay afloat. While recently speaking to Insider, the “American Idol” star revealed that the show...
Fire me up, Cody Johnson. At a Grand Ole Opry appearance back in April, Cody delivered a rousing performance of his massive, multi-week #1 hit “‘Til You Can’t.”. Co-written by Ben Stennis and Matthew J. Rogers, the song has garnered a total of 160 million global streams and is the lead single from Cody’s fantastic 2021 Human double album. The title track is his current single at country radio.
Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile are the focal points of a forthcoming documentary, The Return of Tanya Tucker. The film, due out this fall, will chronicle Tucker's career resurgence in 2019 following her album While I'm Livin', which Carlile co-produced and also had a large hand in writing. In its...
