Okaloosa Co. School District scores A+ in state assessment rating

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District received an A+ rating in the statewide school assessment for the 2021-22 school year.

OCSD is one of 14 school districts to earn the top rating for the year.

“Okaloosa joins St. Johns and Sarasota as the only three counties in the state to earn an A rating every year since the baseline year for the Florida Standards Assessment in 2014-2015. That’s something of which we can all be very proud!” Marcus Chambers, OCSD Superintendent

The Department of Education released results for English Language Arts Grades 4-10, Mathematics Grades 3-8, Science Grades 5 and 8, and End-of-Course exams in Algebra, Geometry, Biology, US History, and middle school Civics on July 7, 2022.

OCSD assessment highlights:

Seventeen schools maintained their grade from the last time it was reported for the 2018-2019 school year

Eleven schools fell one letter grade from either A to B or B to C

Five schools fell two letter grades from A to C

Three schools, Fort Walton Beach High School, Choctawhatchee High School, and Crestview High School received an “I” for incomplete. District staff is working with the Department of Education to resolve that issue.

No schools received a D or F

The report showed proficiency in Grade 3 ELA dropped from 63% to 58%. Chambers said that will be an area of focus for 2022-23 school year.

“We felt that coming through the last two years of COVID could definitely have an impact on student performance and school grades, particularly in the elementary level where 3rd-grade students have only known going to school in an abnormal environment,” said Chambers. “Four of the five schools that fell two letter grades were elementary schools. We are excited to see how quickly these schools rebound to their former performance levels.”

The school district released improvement plans for the upcoming school year.

Increased opportunities for one-on-one tutoring for students during and after the school day in the fall using specific student data to prescribe individualized learning opportunities.

Additional ELA and Math Coaches will be placed in schools to support teacher development to better impact student learning.

To increase the academic support for students with disabilities, elementary ESE teachers participated in a professional development institute learning explicit, systematic reading strategies. These research-based strategies are proven to help young readers who have learning deficiencies such as dyslexia. Secondary ESE teachers will be engaging in professional development to learn additional strategies to support the reading and math remediation of our middle and high school students.

Knowing mental wellness impacts the academic and social progress of students, the district has expanded mental health services available to all students with the addition of more school-based providers. Parents/guardians who have concerns may contact their child’s school for more information regarding available services

“We’ll continue to support our teachers, educational support professionals, and administrators by providing them with the tools they need to positively impact our children,” said Chambers.

Students and their parents will be able to look at grades and assessments after July 29 on the Department of Education website. The district said parents can also ask their student’s school directly.

OCSD also commended the expanded summer program for this rating. The district said more than 2,345 courses were completed at the middle and high school levels in 2022.