Pellston, MI

Three fire departments respond to duplex fire in Burt Township Monday morning

By Kortny Hahn, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

BURT TOWNSHIP — The Pellston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire Monday morning on West Burt Lake Road in Burt Township, with two other departments called in for mutual aid.

Pellston Fire Captain Jeff Mallory said the department was dispatched to the home at around 9:18 a.m.

"The report was the house was on fire, one occupant was out," said Mallory. "We responded and had mutual aid agencies from Inverness Township and Alanson Fire Department helped us as well."

When the firefighters arrived on scene, they found that one side of the duplex was on fire. The person living in that side of the duplex made it out safely and was not injured.

The three fire departments were able to attack the fire quickly and got it knocked down around 9:40 a.m. After it was contained, the crews remained on scene to make sure it was fully extinguished and overhauled.

"We helped her get some of her contents out," said Mallory. "No one was hurt, there were no injuries, no firefighter injuries."

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time and remains under investigation.

Mallory said he wanted to express the Pellston Fire Department's appreciation to the Inverness Fire Department and Alanson Littlefield Fire Department for their mutual aid during the fire.

"They did a nice job, and we can always use help, obviously," said Mallory. "Especially in the middle of the day. We had a great response for an early Monday morning run. Everybody's at work, so we had a really good response with mutual aid."

Contact Reporter Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.

