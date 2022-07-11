ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Tickets coming for Park Theater 2022-23 season

By Jay Petrequin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Park Theater in downtown Glens Falls is lining up acts for its 2022-23 season. This week, the theater announced the sale date for tickets for the upcoming season, which starts in September – bringing music, comedy, and everything else that can be placed...

104.5 The Team

The Egg To Celebrate A Country Legend With Special Tribute Show

He is regarded by many as the most legendary artist in Country music history you can relive their live concert experience at a special tribute show in Albany this fall. Of course, I am talking about the one and only Man In Black, Johnny Cash. What made Johnny so special and so unique as an artist? Well, that unmistakable voice, the truth and honesty in his songs, and his unmatched storytelling ability through song are the important elements that come to mind. From "Walk The Line" to "A Boy Named Sue" to "Ring of Fire," and so many more, Johnny's songs have been the soundtrack for generations of Country fans and will continue to be forever. Everything about Johnny was truly authentic, which is why he was so beloved.
NEWS10 ABC

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band coming to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are making their way to Albany. They are scheduled to perform on March 14, 2023 at the MVP Arena. Springsteen and The E Street Band are kicking off their 2023 tour in February. This marks their first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016. Their most recent studio album, “Letter To You,” released in 2020 and marked their first time recording live together in decades.
City
Entertainment
Adirondack Center Stage celebrates 15 years

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adirondack Center Stage is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The theater program operates annual productions for school-age kids in Corinth – both as audiences, and participants in the show. This year, it’s celebrating in style – and, of course, on stage.
NEWS10 ABC

Inside look at Saratoga Breakfast and Breeding Farm Tour

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Racing fans are getting a unique experience this summer to see where horse racing dreams begin! The New York Racing Association, Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), and Old Tavern Farm debuted the Saratoga Breakfast and Breeding Farm tour. Offered every Friday, beginning July 15, the all-inclusive experience already sold it! […]
Louis C.K. film shot in Lake George hits theaters

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Recently, comedian Louis C.K. came to Lake George – and not for a vacation. “Fourth of July,” a new film directed by C.K. and written by himself and Joe List, was filmed at the lake, and now nearby theaters will screen the slice of the lake.
jambands

Dave Matthews Band Bust Out “Pay for What You Get” at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak — On Friday night, Dave Matthews Band kicked off a two-night stand at the historic Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The ensemble’s stand on July 8 marked their 41st performance at the fabled outdoor amphitheater, which was met with a fitting start when the troupe began the show with “#41” off their 1996 LP,Crash. Night two was met with other memorable moments, including a bust out of “Pay for What You Get.”
iheart.com

News Anchor Drunk on the air

Albany NY, News Anchor Heather Kovar was drunk on the air doing her news report. Viewers noticed and now she is suspended.
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga children’s museum reopens in a new home

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the Children’s Museum at Saratoga, a newly-relocated museum now at home at a historic Saratoga Springs location. The move is the end of a lengthy renovation project, comprising $3.1 million of work.
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga native lands Hollywood internship

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Elizabeth Fox of Saratoga Springs has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program, one of just 40 students from across the country to be selected for 2022. The Foundation’s annual internship program provides eight-week paid employment at top Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide.
NEWS10 ABC

The Kitchen Table in Albany closing its doors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Kitchen Table, formerly known as New World Bistro Bar, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day of service is set for Saturday, July 16. Owners Annette Nanes and Scott Meyer decided to close the restaurant at 300 Delaware Avenue to retire...
104.5 The Team

Look! It’s Almost Ready! Druthers Clifton Park Opens This Summer

The new Clifton Park Druthers Brewing Company is on track to open sometime this summer. The computer renderings of this massive brewhouse are stunning. Now we can see the progress the builders are making to have Druthers open this summer. Check out the computer renderings and the structure. It's all starting to come to life and it's beautiful.

