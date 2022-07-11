ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Division Resurgence for Android: Everything you need to know

By Matt Shore
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

Ubisoft has announced The Division Resurgence, the latest game in The Division franchise, is also the first to come to mobile devices. Promising RPG mechanics and an open world to explore, the game looks to take many familiar elements found in The Division 1 and 2, while also focusing on creating a smooth experience for players on mobile.

Tom Clancy’s The Division first released in 2016, with the title generating $330 million in its first week, breaking the record for the fastest-selling game franchise. The game and its sequel have sold over 20 million copies in the last console generation, meaning a mobile release is likely to be greatly anticipated. Here’s what we know so far.

What is The Division Resurgence?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFsiN_0gbtIoUx00

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Division Resurgence is the first mobile entry in The Division series, and will, according to Ubisoft, “appeal to veteran and newcomer players to the franchise alike.” Like previous games, The Division Resurgence will feature third-person combat against hostile factions and will contain RPG mechanics.

The UI could look different from the mainline games, with Ubisoft suggesting a focus on optimization of controls and UI specifically for mobile.

The Division Resurgence: What’s the story?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r89eA_0gbtIoUx00

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Set in New York, The Division Resurgence will draw on previous storylines present in both the first and second Division titles, while telling its own independent story.

With New York still in chaos, you play as an agent from the Strategic Homeland Division, tasked with aiding civilians and defeating the factions located around the city. Characters in the game will have deep backstories, while Ubisoft promises an “outstandingly detailed urban environment” as you traverse the open world.

Just how much Resurgence will take inspiration from the story found in previous games remains to be seen. The first game centers around the aftermath of a virus known as "Green Poison" that sweeps New York, with the Strategic Homeland Division given the task of restoring order to the city.

Being that Resurgence is also set in New York, it is likely that the game will draw more heavily on the original title than its sequel, with The Division 2 set in Washington D.C. Some factions from either title could re-appear though, alongside a new enemy group known as the Freemen.

The Division Resurgence: What’s the gameplay like?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9rus_0gbtIoUx00

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The game will be playable solo or in co-op, with a slew of PvE activities to engage with in the open world. Players will also be able to experience upgradeable new gear and weapons not seen before in previous games. Leveling up will unlock unique weapons, gadgets, and specializations for each class, with loadout experimentation seemingly a key focus, as you fight alongside and complement other players.

Given that Ubisoft may change the UI to suit mobile devices, gameplay could also differ from the mainline entries in The Division franchise. While the game promises to feature familiar game modes, it could be stripped back in other areas due to the fact that it is a free-to-play mobile title.

It is ultimately unclear at this stage how similar the game will play to the previous mainline entries, with other comparable franchises on mobile attempting to replicate the gameplay experience found on more powerful hardware, with varying degrees of success.

The Division Resurgence: When’s the closed beta?

Although there isn't a date yet, Ubisoft has announced that there are upcoming mobile tests, with players able to sign up now on the official Division Resurgence website.

The Division Resurgence: Is it free-to-play?

The Division Resurgence is confirmed to be a free-to-play title, and while in-game purchases have not yet been confirmed, it is reasonable to assume that they will be included.

The Division Resurgence: Release date and platforms

The game will be available for both iOS and Android devices when it launches, but there is currently no word on when that will be. We will update this when more information is available.

Another shooter makes the jump to mobile

The Division Resurgence is the latest example of a popular shooter making its way to mobile devices, following in the footsteps of franchises such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty . Ubisoft is hoping for similar success, with the standalone story aiming for new and existing players of the series.

Many of the mechanics found in the previous Division games look to be returning, with the ability to play either solo or co-op sure to please fans. The focus on strategy and experimentation is also interesting, and the game could represent a promising direction for the franchise. With players able to sign up now for tests, it won’t be long before fans get a glimpse at the newest iteration of The Division.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Ubisoft will disable online features in 15 games, gamers will lose access to paid DLC

In a nutshell: Ubisoft will decommission the servers of 15 games in the next two months, including some of the most popular entries in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Most of these titles are about a decade old, so there are likely not that many people still playing the multiplayer components. However, users also won't be able to download DLCs they previously bought for these games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best RPGs for Android 2022

There are a ton of RPGs available for Android, and we've hand-picked the best of the best, just for you. So be prepared to hack and slash your way through fantasy as you save or conquer worlds, craft weapons, and a whole lot more!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
PC Gamer

Everything we know about Company of Heroes 3

The strategy masters at Relic are bringing us another return to World War 2. Company of Heroes 3 is approaching, and bringing with it numerous new features that are as surprising as they are exciting. The series is one of the best RTS staples around, managing to plant its flag firmly even during the decline of the genre. And with a much smaller field in the real-time strategy arena these days, a new Company of Heroes is more than welcome.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Blizzard Developers Discuss Further Changes in Overwatch 2 Beta

Blizzard developers have shed some light on the internal thought process behind what could be the next set of tweaks in Overwatch 2's beta testing. In a developer log this past Thursday, Overwatch developers discussed the behavior they'd seen in the first week of the brand new beta testing period. Between expected longer tank queues thanks to Junker Queen and players attempting to work around the shifts to Symmetra and Mercy's playstyles, the team had certainly had their hands full with feedback. Now, they've gathered their thoughts and published them on the Blizzard news blog.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Exclusive Has Caught the Attention of Call of Duty: Black Ops Fans

Call of Duty: Black Ops fans may want to keep an eye on an upcoming PS5 exclusive. Like most AAA studios, Treyarch has been bleeding talent. The latest notable departure is Tony Flame, who has left behind the Call of Duty series after spending 17 years with it, with the end of his time coming alongside Call of Duty: Black Cold War, which he served on as lead game designer. Over the years at Activision, he's worked on every Black Ops game as a designer, minus the first game, which he was just a scripter on. Before this, he had his hands on Call of Duty: World War, Call of Duty 3, and Call of Duty 2. He's a veteran developer, and going to be a big loss for Treyarch, and a big gain from Deviation Games, a recently-formed studio that already has Call of Duty pedigree. And as you may know, it's partnered with PlayStation for a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Mobile Device#Everything You Need#Division Series#Video Game#The Division 1 And 2#Ui#Second Division
Gamespot

The Division Resurgence Lets Agents Take The Fight Mobile

Ubisoft is no stranger to mobile games. Its franchises like Assassin's Creed, Prince of Persia, and more have spawned mobile spin-offs. Ubisoft is also the publisher behind the massively successful mobile game Hungry Shark Evolution. The Division Resurgence, at this admittedly early stage, however, feels different. It may not enjoy the graphical fidelity of its console counterparts, but everything else about the game makes it look like a proper entry into the franchise, as opposed to a spin-off with a mobile asterisk.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
RPG
DBLTAP

When Does Dragonflight Alpha Come Out?

The newest World of Warcraft Expansion Dragonflight will be entering Alpha testing very soon according to Blizzard Insiders. Here's everything you need to know. The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion is set to begin Alpha access for players in just a few days, this coming Thursday July 14, assuming all goes as planned in the final development stage. The expansion is set open up a whole new area for players to explore and battle in, The Dragon Isles, a fun looking movement feature in Dragon riding, the brand new Dracthyr Evoker race and class to play as, and much much more.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best controller settings for Call of Duty: Warzone

The debate about controller vs. keyboard and mouse in PC first-person shooter games will rage on forever. Should you use the auto-aim of a controller or the precision of a mouse?. Call of Duty is one FPS that feels great on a controller. And in the free-to-play battle royale Call...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Skate 4 Developers Tease New Update

Skate 4 is getting a new update very, very soon, which should hopefully clue fans in to what is going on with the game. Skate 4 is one of the most anticipated games in quite some time, largely because its predecessor was so widely acclaimed. Skate 3 was a big hit, both with critics and fans. The game spawned a massive following on YouTube due to some of its outrageous modes, fun gameplay, and more. With that said, EA failed to capitalize on a sequel shortly after the third game's release in the early 2010s. Many fans were left to beg for a new Skate game for years until it was finally announced in 2020. The news came right as the game was entering the very early stages of development, so there hasn't been a lot of substantial updates since then. There have been some playtests which resulted in some leaked gameplay, but they are still very rough works in progress. The team also recently released a small trailer with some gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Bringing Back Classic Killstreak Rewards

Who’s excited for Modern Warfare II? Although it’s been predicted that Activision’s upcoming Call of Duty title won’t be able to outsell FromSoftware’s powerful game of the year contender, Elden Ring, there’s still a huge amount of fans ready to jump on it, and for good reason. Leaks have suggested that we’ll be seeing some iconic maps make a return, and it’s even been claimed that we could be getting a map editor for the first time ever.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Has COD Fans Worried

This year's Call of Duty looks poised to be one of the biggest COD releases in years and that's not only because of Modern Warfare branding, but because it's a reboot of MW2, one of the most popular games of all time. In the face of this hype, a new report has some fairly good news about the game, yet it has COD fans worried because this good news is balanced with some bad news about the future of the series. The report comes the way of a reliable source who claims that Infinity Ward has cultivated a "planning-to-crunch-policy" during the development of the game. Typically, crunch leads to a better game but it burns out the team in the process. And this new report claims that's exactly what is happening.
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

Blizzard Has Officially Announced That We Did Not Expect Dragonflight Until 2023

The ninth expansion to the MMO World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, is coming out later this year and is available for pre-order now. In Dragonflight we have to visit the mysterious Dragon Isles. Players will learn a lot about the history of the ancient dragons and their kingdom, as well as understand what happened to the dragons in the last 10,000 years, and finally try to make alliances with them to face new threats.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy