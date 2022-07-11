Teen dies after struck by a boat at Table Rock Lake

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the operator of a boat that drove into a crowd on Table Rock Lake was not intoxicated. Authorities say Sunday afternoon a pontoon boat drove into a crowd, killing a 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon Missouri and injuring two other people. Investigators originally suspected the boat operator may have been intoxicated, but have now determined that was not the case. Authorities have not made any arrests. Find more details from the MHP crash report here.

