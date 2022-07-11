ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Teen dies after struck by a boat at Table Rock Lake

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TANEY COUNTY—A teenager died in a boating accident just after 4p.m. Sunday at Table Rock Lake. The Missouri...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Accident on Table Rock Lake.jpg

Teen girl struck, killed by boat on Table Rock Lake. A teenage girl from O’Fallon was killed on Thursday, July 7, after being struck by a pontoon…
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: New details released in Table Rock Lake fatality, a flipped trash truck shuts down Hwy 59

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the operator of a boat that drove into a crowd on Table Rock Lake was not intoxicated. Authorities say Sunday afternoon a pontoon boat drove into a crowd, killing a 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon Missouri and injuring two other people. Investigators originally suspected the boat operator may have been intoxicated, but have now determined that was not the case. Authorities have not made any arrests. Find more details from the MHP crash report here.
GOODMAN, MO
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
northwestmoinfo.com

Table Rock Lake Boating Accident Kills Teenage Swimmer

TANEY COUNTY, MO – A 15-year old girl died in a boating accident while swimming at Table Rock Lake on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Patrol Division reports the 15-year old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri and a 16-year old boy from Ballwin, Missouri were swimming at Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake around 4:15 pm when they were hit by a pontoon boat operated by 62-year old O’Fallon resident Christopher Johnson. The boat then struck a rock bluff.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Table Rock Lake#Boating#Accident#Ems
KOLR10 News

One dead, one hurt in boat crash on Table Rock Lake

New information has been released about the crash. Read more in the story below: TANEY COUNTY, Mo – The Missouri State Highway Patrol said one person died when a boat crashed against rocks on Table Rock Lake Sunday afternoon. The identity of the person who died has not been released yet. MSHP said a pontoon […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMU

Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
kwos.com

Was there another fix for Missouri’s roads?

Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

‘Music and horns’ declare Missouri lottery jackpot win

FENTON, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery says that a man got quite a surprise when checking his Show Me Cash ticket at the Gas N Stuff convenience store on Old Highway 41. “I scanned it,” he said. “And music and horns started playing out of the machine, and I didn’t know what was going on!”
MISSOURI STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy