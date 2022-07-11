ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus invites singers to come to open rehearsals

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Symphony Orchestra issued the following news release about an opportunity for local singers:. The Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus enthusiastically invites singers to participate in two open rehearsals and to preview the coming season. Musical highlights for 2022-2023 include selections by Hogan, Whitacre and Coleridge-Taylor. Carl Orff’s masterpiece Carmina Burana...

cobbcountycourier.com

Comments / 0

 

11Alive

Meet the newest principal for Marietta High School

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta High School is expecting a new principal after a special-called meeting on Wednesday, according to the district. Dr. Eric L. Holland has 23 years of administration experience and was most recently the principal of Rome High School. He'll officially be the principal of Marietta High on July 18.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kennesaw restaurant featured on hit Food Network series

KENNESAW, Ga. - If a restaurant called Forks and Flavors sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen it featured on the Food Network hit "Restaurant: Impossible." On the episode — which premiered in May — Chef Robert Irvine helped owners David Wilmott and Darnell Morgan come up with a plan for success at their Kennesaw restaurant. Initially a catering business, the owners say they’d been dreaming of opening a restaurant for a long time, and that the pandemic actually encouraged them to come up with a business plan and finally make the dream a reality.
KENNESAW, GA
nypressnews.com

Where Is Ozark Filmed? Filming Locations Explained

Take a look at Ozark filming locations to see where Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner have been filming Netflix’s Ozark season 4. Netflix’s hit crime drama is back and Ozark season 4 filming locations continue to showcase the Atlanta area. With an incredible cast including Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner, the show has been a massive success for the streaming service with Ozark season 4 gaining a whopping 3 billion viewers in the first week of its release. The show’s main storylines and unanswered questions were mostly settled in the ending of Ozark season 4 part 2. However, one key question remains in the minds of fans: where was Ozark filmed throughout the show’s long run?
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Old worship structure to become office, event space in Decatur

The pews are gone, but the stained-glass windows and other clues that until recently the building at Sycamore Street and Commerce Drive in downtown Decatur was part of one of the city’s oldest and largest churches. What was First United Methodist Chapel is now the Chapel on Sycamore. Despite the name, the site is no longer a house of worship. It is being renovated for use as office and event space.
DECATUR, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Chamber announces Leadership Cobb’s 2023 Class

The Cobb Chamber announced the 2023 Class for Leadership Cobb. The Chamber’s promotional materials describe Leadership Cobb as follows:. Leadership Cobb develops leadership skills and knowledge through its programs and retreats. Participants are introduced to a variety of viewpoints that illustrate the array of economic, political, educational and social factors at work in Cobb County. Sessions combine lectures and dialogue among speakers as well as audience interaction with leaders in all facets of the community.
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Good Mews cat shelter founder Gloria Skeen Cornell dies

The Good Mews Animal Foundation, a no-kill cat shelter in East Cobb, has announced that founder Gloria Skeen Cornell has died. The organization posted a notice on its website and Facebook page on Monday. “Gloria’s passion for animal welfare was no secret. She became inspired early in life after witnessing...
COBB COUNTY, GA
munaluchi

Black Tie Formal Affair in Atlanta, Georgia

This black-tie formal wedding in Atlanta has luxurious lavender and white decor, romantic details, and an extravagant ballroom reception. DeAndrea and Willie’s love story began at work in the summer of 2015. The pair’s professional relationship gradually evolved into something much more special and by October the same year, they were officially a couple! Separated in 2016 due to job locations, they persevered in spite of the distance and finally reunited in 2019 in the Bay Area. Then, on Labor Day Weekend 2020, Willie took DeAndrea to the beach and asked her to be his wife. Of course, she said yes!
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

KIDS CARE and Cobb County Police Department launch school supply drive

KIDS CARE issued the following press release about the “Backing the Need” school supply drive which the nonprofit conducts in collaboration with the Cobb County Police Department:. Community School Supply Drive NOW-JULY 30TH. We need your help! 🎒New backpacks, school supplies & non-perishable snacks are being collected for...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Explore Atlanta

7 Secrets about Living in Alpharetta, Georgia

If you're thinking about living in Atlanta's suburbs and want to learn more about the best city to live in Georgia, check out this week's content as we spotlight some great things about Alpharetta, GA. In this article, you'll learn the 7 things about living in Alpharetta that you may not know.
ATLANTA, GA
wbhfradio.org

252-Site Upscale Park Near LakePoint Sports to Offer Range of Activities and Amenities

ATLANTA (July 12, 2022) – Forrest Street Partners (FSP) will invest $16 million to develop Winding Waters, the largest luxury RV resort within the metro Atlanta area, featuring 252 sites and a host of activities and first-class amenities. The company has broken ground on a 56-acre parcel of land off Joe Frank Harris Parkway, just west of I-75 in Emerson, Georgia. This is the firm’s first ground-up RV project, and it will become one of the largest RV parks in metro Atlanta.
EMERSON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Could Atlanta become a railroad hub again?

(The Center Square) – Amtrak is looking to make Atlanta a railroad hub again, but the quasi-federal agency can’t say how much it will cost to run new routes across the Peach State and the region. Last year, Amtrak released a $75 billion passenger rail proposal. The plan...
ATLANTA, GA
Sage News

Ten places to dine in Duluth

About 22 miles northeast of Atlanta is the town of Duluth, located in Gwinnett County. According to Explore Georgia, Duluth was recently named "Top 10 City for Best American Values" by NewsMax magazine, one of the "Best Affordable Suburbs in America" by Bloomberg Businessweek magazine, and "Top 10 Safest City to Live" by Movoto.
DULUTH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

20-year-old Georgia woman dies after freak accident at rodeo event

CANTON, Ga. — A 20-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a freak accident at a horse riding event on Friday, according to the Dalton Daily Citizen. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club over the weekend. The fire department told the Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
CANTON, GA
bookriot.com

The Correlation Between Sundown Towns and Book Bans: Forsyth County, GA

Disclaimer: due to the topic of this article, there will be some mentions of racial violence and a brief mention of sexual assault. There has been a massive uptick in book banning in this last year, starting in July 2021. Now, this trend has been going on for a while, in clear view if you’ve been paying attention. But recently? It’s gone from a few instances here and there, queer books being quietly removed from school shelves, to city governments firing librarians for not pulling queer books from their shelves, parents demanding schools not use books with the barest hint of anything resembling CRT in teaching, even private companies like Barnes & Noble getting pressured to not sell certain books. All in the name of “protecting children.” But there’s another trend, one that is clear if you’re paying attention and far too obvious once you realize it: a lot of these towns pushing book bans are historically linked to being sundown towns. Especially in Forsyth County, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

No Address in Georgia: Not Just Atlanta

Homelessness is a crisis in many Georgia communities: urban, suburban, and rural. Local, state, and federal governments, the philanthropic community, faith-based institutions, community leaders, grassroots citizens and those with lived-experience of housing insecurity are all needed to develop strategies and implement solutions to homelessness. Recently, I had the privilege to...
ATLANTA, GA

