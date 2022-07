PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One of two men who were attacked in downtown Portland while waiting at a bus stop last month has died from his injuries in a local hospital. Donald A. Pierce, 82, died at the hospital Thursday night, according to a statement from Portland police on Tuesday. An autopsy was conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office and his death determined to be a homicide by blunt trauma.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO