The 58th annual STIHL National Championship Air Races is two months away, but organizers say they're in need of more funding because of rising costs. The Reno Air Racing Association says they've seen costs rising all over but this year they had a very large increase in their insurance policy cost - about $500,000 - and they're also seeing costs on infrastructure go up.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO