Detroit, MI

Bank president to chair 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference

By Amelia Benavides-Colón
Crain's Detroit Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Elliott, president of Bank of America Michigan, will take the helm of the 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference, the Detroit Regional Chamber announced Monday. Elliott will serve as chair of the conference and first vice chair of the chamber's board of directors, it said in a news release. "In...

www.crainsdetroit.com

Crain's Detroit Business

Rivian jobs cuts expected to have 'limited impact' on Michigan operations

Job cuts planned by electric truck maker Rivian Automotive Inc. will have "limited impact" on the company's Michigan operations, according to the state. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed in an internal memo that it will rethink some operations and trim jobs as necessary. CEO RJ Scaringe told employees the company will be "thoughtful" with any staff cuts, which he plans to announce Friday, according to a copy of the memo obtained by Crain's Detroit Business.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Birmingham-based StartupNation names former Chicago Tribune editor as COO

StartupNation, a Birmingham-based company that provides advice and resources to people starting and growing small businesses, has hired former Chicago Tribune Editor-in-Chief Colin McMahon as its chief operating officer. McMahon said in a statement that he was drawn to the job because of a need for credible content around entrepreneurship.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Learning Care Group acquires AppleTree & Gilden Woods

Learning Care Group Inc., a child care and early childhood education company headquartered in Novi, has acquired Grand Rapids-based AppleTree & Gilden Woods. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Learning Care Group oversees a multitude of other child care businesses, including Childtime, The Children's Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers,...
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Ranked As Worst City For Renters In The United States, Study Says

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit ranked as 2022’s worst city in the United States to rent in, according to a WalletHub study. The study compared 182 U.S. cities against 22 factors of rental attractiveness. Different factors taken into account when comparing these U.S. cities included rental affordability, rental attractiveness, cost of living, and safety. Detroit ranked No. 182, or the worst, among the cities compared in this study. The study showed Detroit was among the cities with the least amount of affordable rentals and ranked among the highest in rent-to-price ratio. Researchers asked experts different questions related to renting in the United States. One of the...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Crain's, Wayne State launch New World of Work professional development program

Experts in business management, organizational development and communications will facilitate a new professional development certification program designed to help mid-level managers navigate the changing workplace. Crain's New World of Work will feature instructors from Wayne State University and guest speakers from the metro Detroit business community. The program includes 28...
WAYNE, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Crain Communications names former Axios exec as chief commercial officer of ad sales

Jon Otto will join Crain Communications Inc. as the Detroit-based company's chief commercial officer of ad sales. Otto, who starts today, most recently worked as senior vice president of client partnerships at media startup Axios. At Crain Communications, Otto, 36, will evaluate current sales offerings across each brand and work...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Mich.-based United Wholesale Mortgage CFO Timothy J Forrester dies at 55

Timothy J Forrester, chief financial officer of Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, died Sunday at 55 following "a valiant battle against cancer," according to an online obituary. "He died surrounded by the love of family & friends across the world," his obituary said. UWM president Mat Ishbia announced Forrester's death Tuesday...
PONTIAC, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

DTE Energy Foundation grants $1.25 million to support workforce diversity, educational opportunities

The DTE Energy Foundation is awarding $1.25 million to four Michigan organizations to support their efforts to diversify workforces and boost employment programs. The grants will fund women and minority leadership activities, college advancement programs, STEM education events and climate change curriculum, according to a news release. "Education and workforce...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Mayor Mike Duggan Launches 2022 Summer Job Program For Detroit Youth

(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council members, and partners officially launched the Grow Detroit’s Young Talent 2022 summer program today, announcing the creation of over 8,000 jobs for Detroit youth. This year, Grow Detroit’s Young Talent is raising $13 million for the program to support a wide variety of career options for Detroit youth ages 14-24. Officials say the 2022 GDYT program will feature both in-person and virtual work opportunities. The event was held at the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan. In addition to holding the event, the Boys and Girls Club will also have “40 GDYT youth focused on coding skills and app development via Apple’s Code to Career program.” You can watch the announcement here:   © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Study: State lotteries transfer wealth out of low-income communities

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — While the growing expansion of casinos and state-sanctioned sports betting steal the spotlight, state lotteries have nearly doubled in size over the past two decades, driving a multibillion-dollar wealth transfer from low-income U.S. communities to powerful multinational companies. A nationwide investigation of state lotteries by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism […]
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Nursing home accuses top Democrat of suspect billing

A Grand Rapids nursing home is accusing a powerful Michigan attorney of “inappropriate and unauthorized” invoicing for services for an elderly, brain-damaged woman over whom she holds power of attorney. Traci Kornak is the treasurer of the Michigan Democratic Party, and her political connections intimidated the nursing home...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

State's first pediatric rehabilitation center to be built in Grand Rapids

Michigan's first pediatric rehabilitation center is set to be built in Grand Rapids through a partnership between two West Michigan hospital systems. The hospital will be operated by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, according to a Tuesday news release. The hospital will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Two Detroit VA hospital leaders being investigated by whistleblower office

Two top leaders at Detroit's John D. Dingell VA Medical Center have been temporarily reassigned to other posts while under investigation by the agency's whistleblower office, according to an internal email. The email indicates that Chief of Staff Scott A. Gruber and nurse executive Belinda Brown-Tezera, associate director of patient...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland Co. doctor convicted in $35 million health care fraud

Detroit — An Oakland County physician was convicted Monday in Detroit on 30 charges related to the unlawful distribution of controlled substances for non-medical purposes. The charges against physician David Jankowski, 62, of Bingham Farms stemmed from his operation of Summit Medical Group, medical clinics formerly located in Dearborn Heights and Southfield.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Opinion: Feds should stay out of Michigan's workforce system

During my second year of college in 1997, both of my parents lost their jobs. They had successful careers in the manufacturing industry in southeast Michigan for decades and were blindsided with the sudden plant closures. It was a desperate time for my parents and our entire family. Both turned...
MICHIGAN STATE
WJR

Kwame Kilpatrick Again Under Federal Investigation

~ Federal prosecutors have opened up an investigation into former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s fundraising efforts, and are attempting to seize his funds currently held by PayPal and fundraising site Plumfund. “Keep in mind that Kwame has judgment of nine million dollars against him right now,” said Federal Criminal...
DETROIT, MI
michigan.gov

EGLE grant helping to transform contaminated property in Pontiac into community center

Issued by Oakland County.) A small crowd gathered at the site of a former elementary school in Pontiac last month to witness the removal of a contaminated 20,000-gallon underground tank. The event heralded the start of the cleanup of the site – including the removal of asbestos and lead-based paint. It was made possible in part with a $425,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes (EGLE).
PONTIAC, MI

