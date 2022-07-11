ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

End Of An Era: Final BMW V12 Has Been Built

By Michael Butler
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The writing has been on the wall for BMW's V12 for the past two years with an abundance of warnings that it would not be used in future vehicles. Tightening emissions regulations and the low-volume nature of the N74 were the final two nails in this extravagant engine's coffin, and when...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 5

Related
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Engine Autopsy Reveals $20 Engine Killer

A classic chevy rebuild returns to the garage all because of a common $20 automotive part that led to the destruction of an otherwise fine engine that serves as a good reminder when doing engine work or having engine work done. Back to the Garage…on a Tow Truck. One...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Z3#Bmw X5#Hybrid System#V12 Engine#Vehicles#Italian#Ferrari
MotorBiscuit

2023 Volkswagen Phaeton: VW Announces the Luxury Legend Won’t Return

When people think of Volkswagen, they usually default to the legendary Golf. It makes perfect sense, too, considering it’s a historic car that birthed the very idea of the hot hatch. However, not many folks will think of ultra-high luxury sedans when they think VW. That, unfortunately, is the reason the stealthy Phaeton was a failure and will not be making a return.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MotorBiscuit

This Isn’t a 1971 Plymouth GTX: What Is It?

While this might look like a 1971 Plymouth GTX or Road Runner, it is something completely different and modern. Can you guess what it is under the skin? The post This Isn’t a 1971 Plymouth GTX: What Is It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last

The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy