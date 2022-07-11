ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Cliff diving prohibited at Summersville Lake, Army says

By Alexandra Weaver
 2 days ago
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District on Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping and diving at the lakes it manages — including a major tourism destination in West Virginia — is not allowed.

The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:

  • Alum Creek
  • Deer Creek
  • Delaware Lake
  • Dillon Lake
  • Beech Fork
  • Bluestone Lake
  • Burnsville Lake
  • East Lynn Lake
  • R.D. Bailey Lake
  • Summersville Lake
  • Sutton Lake

And the following lakes in Kentucky:

  • Dewey
  • Fishtrap
  • Grayson
  • Paintsville
  • Yatesville

And the following lakes in Ohio:

  • North Branch of Kokosing
  • Paint Creek Lake

As well as John W. Flannagan Lake in Virginia.

The Corps of Engineers said several recent water-related accidents and fatalities prompted its warning, and the agency called cliff diving a “reckless and dangerous activity with the potential to cause serious injury and death.”

The agency said in all of its recreational areas, entering lakes from a height greater than one’s own height is prohibited, as well as diving, jumping or swinging from trees, bridges or other structures.

Rangers have the authority to issue warnings or citations over activities they deem unsafe, and failure to obey rules can lead to a fine of up to $5,000, or in extreme cases, imprisonment.

