La Habra, CA

Southern California 7-Eleven robberies leave at least 2 dead

By Louis Casiano
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA string of armed robberies targeting several 7-Eleven locations in Southern California early Monday has left two people dead and others injured. The shootings occurred on National 7/11 Day, when customers can receive a free Slurpee at the convenience store. A robbery was reported just before 3:25 a.m. in...

J Wales
2d ago

……Newsome and the Democrats have destroyed California……

Clayton Bates
2d ago

if they were armed they might still be alive.

