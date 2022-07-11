ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat John Fetterman returns to Pennsylvania Senate campaign trail after stroke

By Kate Scanlon
 2 days ago

John Fetterman , Pennsylvania ’s Democratic nominee for Senate, began his return to the campaign trail weeks after he suffered a stroke just days before a contested primary victory.

Fetterman, who is also the Keystone State’s lieutenant governor, made an appearance at a Pennsylvania Democratic Party volunteer training in Pittsburgh over the weekend. His campaign said the visit marked Fetterman’s first in-person campaign appearance since his stroke in May.

In a video posted to Twitter of the visit, Fetterman said, “It’s incredibly special to be back here in a room with all of you.”

“I am feeling so great, and we will be back out on the trail soon,” Fetterman said. “We’re almost at 100%.”

Fetterman said the stroke “almost was the end of my life.”

“And it’s totally changed my life since then,” he said.

A lengthy recount process on the Republican side delayed television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, from being named as the Republican nominee. But Pennsylvania Democrats are eager to return Fetterman to the campaign trail in a state with a Senate race seen as a toss-up.

State Democrats do not anticipate that they will need to replace their nominee, but according to multiple reports, some have reviewed the mechanism to do so should the need arise as Fetterman continues his recovery.

State law would permit a party nominee to withdraw from a general election by Aug. 15 in order to be replaced on the ballot.

The Pennsylvania Senate race is among the highest priorities for both parties this year. It's one of only a few pickup opportunities for Democrats. And Republicans need to hold the Pennsylvania seat to win a majority. The Senate is now tied 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tiebreaking votes for Democrats.

Comments / 68

Russell Vanderpool
2d ago

too far left for Pennsylvania......if you think it's bad now it will a lot worse..

Reply(22)
23
Star Lyn
2d ago

this man needs to go! he will he having the illegals take over every city in this state !

Reply(1)
17
Lee Marsiglia
2d ago

I don't support Fetterman but I am glad he is better, he seems like a fun guy. He does not do anything but talk about pot, but he is a nice guy.

Reply(4)
4
