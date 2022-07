The lengthy effort to build a pedestrian underpass at a dangerous crosswalk on the northeast side of the Rawlins moved off go last week. City council approved an agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation to build a pedestrian underpass at North Higley Boulevard where it intersects with Harshman Street and Aberdeen Boulevard. The cost to the city for the $1.5 million construction project is $158,341.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO