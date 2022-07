Crowd Gathers Near Six Flags to Hold a Large Sideshow. A recent Vallejo sideshow went out of control and resulted in one Vallejo man in the ICU after suffering critical injuries. He was struck by one of the cars, and a second injury occurred when a second person was shot. The sideshow was held close to Six Flags Amusement Park, and authorities with the Vallejo Police Department estimated around 200 vehicles were involved in the illegal spectacle. The injured man, Tyler Ingersoll, age 19, is believed to have been struck by a Mustang that hit a Corvette just before it passed into the crowd that had gathered to watch.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO