ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Success Continues as Tom Cruise Film Nears $1.2 Billion at Box Office

By Alex Falls
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ie3wN_0gbtBmPc00

Top Gun: Maverick continues to rip through box office records during its historical theatrical run. In its seventh week of release, the Tom Cruise starring vehicle brought in another $15.5 million. According to Box Office Mojo, that would make it the biggest seventh week ever for a film that wasn’t directed by James Cameron.

The box office phenomenon has amassed $597 million at the domestic box office so far and it’s a stone’s throw away from breaking $1.2 billion worldwide. Within the next several days, Top Gun: Maverick should enter the top 10 highest-grossing films at the American box office.

The film has received some stiff competition at the box office in recent weeks. Minions: The Rise of Gru opened two weeks ago and has been a major player for families. Plus, this past weekend saw the release of the next big Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder. The God of Thunder predictably took the lion’s share over the weekend with a $143 million opening. But Top Gun: Maverick‘s performance continues to impress regardless.

Right now, Top Gun: Maverick stands as the highest-grossing film of the year both stateside and around the world. The new Thor film stands as the biggest competitor for that crown currently. Just how far is Top Gun: Maverick going to fly at the box office? Time will tell, but it’s clear audiences are still feeling the thrills from the action film.

How Much Does Tom Cruise Get for Top Gun: Maverick’s Success?

Tom Cruise may have just turned 60 years old, but Top Gun: Maverick is proving to be the biggest hit of his long and illustrious career. For a man whose films have grossed more than $10 billion worldwide, that’s an amazing accomplishment.

Top Gun: Maverick helps solidify Cruise’s status as a top-dollar box office draw. As such, he’s receiving one heck of a payday for the film’s performance.

Crusie reportedly received $12.5 million upfront for signing on to reprise his iconic role of Maverick. That’s a relatively light paycheck for a star of Crusie’s status. But he clearly believed in the film after director Joseph Kosinski flew across the ocean to convince the star to join on.

But stars like Cruise receive most of their paydays from a percentage of the box office gross. And with Top Gun: Maverick breaking so many records, Cruise’s slice of the pie amounts to a major windfall of cash.

A report from says Cruise’s deal includes 10% of the film’s total gross. With more bonuses on top as the film crosses box office records. It’s estimated Cruise will take home upwards of $55 million for his return as Maverick. A great way to celebrate your 60th birthday.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer Speaks Out About the Overwhelming Amount of Support for His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Appearance

Val Kilmer, thanks to his cameo in Top Gun: Maverick, is having himself a moment. He reprised his character — Tom “Iceman” Kazansky — for the movie. But this time, Kilmer’s Iceman and Tom Cruise’s Maverick aren’t competing against each other for best pilot in their elite training class. After 36 years, Top Gun fans learned that the way the movie ended in 1986 stayed true all these decades later. Iceman and Maverick remained each other’s wingman. But Iceman became an admiral in charge of the Pacific Fleet, while Maverick never achieved a rank higher than Captain. It seems that Maverick, ever the rebel, needed Iceman’s help to stay in the Navy.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

How Much Will Tom Cruise Make From Top Gun: Maverick? If Reports Are True, The Number Is Staggering

Tom Cruise has the biggest hit of his long career with Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited Top Gun sequel has made over $1 billion at the global box office, with about half of that coming from domestic ticket sales. It’s one of the few movies to put up such big numbers post-pandemic. As one might expect, Tom Cruise will be one of the people who benefits from that success, with tens of millions more going in his own pocket. He’s going to need a few jets to haul that cash away.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
James Cameron
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Action Film#Lion#Box Office Mojo#American#Marvel
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Is ‘In Love’ With Carrie Underwood’s New Album

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg likely listened to a lot of Carrie Underwood this weekend as his wife Jenny McCarthy praised the country singer’s latest album. Carrie Underwood released her latest country album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” on Friday, June 10. It’s already gotten rave reviews, including from the wife of Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny McCarthy took to Twitter earlier today to spread the news about Underwood’s albums and encourage fans to listen.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Val Kilmer Posts Epic Photo From Movie Cameo With Tom Cruise

Val Kilmer is ecstatic to be a part of Top Gun: Maverick, and took to his Instagram recently to express his gratitude for wingman Tom Cruise. Maverick’s been a huge crowd pleaser across the world. Top Gun: Maverick recently overtook Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be the highest earner of 2022 so far. Top Gun fans have been clamoring for a follow up for nearly four decades, but Val Kilmer’s participation in the sequel was in question. It’s widely known that Kilmer has been battling throat cancer, so some fans didn’t know expect in regards to his iconic character, Iceman, returning.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Reveals Her Favorite Advice He Gave Her

Alison Eastwood is an actress as well one of the daughters of the famed actor and director Clint Eastwood. Getting any type of advice from dear old Dad is a good thing. When it comes to her favorite piece that he gave her, you might think it was acting. She did get the acting bug, too, and did star in the movie Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. This advice must be about her career, right? Nope. It had to do with the always tough task of living life.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

502K+
Followers
54K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy