‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Success Continues as Tom Cruise Film Nears $1.2 Billion at Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick continues to rip through box office records during its historical theatrical run. In its seventh week of release, the Tom Cruise starring vehicle brought in another $15.5 million. According to Box Office Mojo, that would make it the biggest seventh week ever for a film that wasn’t directed by James Cameron.

The box office phenomenon has amassed $597 million at the domestic box office so far and it’s a stone’s throw away from breaking $1.2 billion worldwide. Within the next several days, Top Gun: Maverick should enter the top 10 highest-grossing films at the American box office.

The film has received some stiff competition at the box office in recent weeks. Minions: The Rise of Gru opened two weeks ago and has been a major player for families. Plus, this past weekend saw the release of the next big Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder. The God of Thunder predictably took the lion’s share over the weekend with a $143 million opening. But Top Gun: Maverick‘s performance continues to impress regardless.

Right now, Top Gun: Maverick stands as the highest-grossing film of the year both stateside and around the world. The new Thor film stands as the biggest competitor for that crown currently. Just how far is Top Gun: Maverick going to fly at the box office? Time will tell, but it’s clear audiences are still feeling the thrills from the action film.

How Much Does Tom Cruise Get for Top Gun: Maverick’s Success?

Tom Cruise may have just turned 60 years old, but Top Gun: Maverick is proving to be the biggest hit of his long and illustrious career. For a man whose films have grossed more than $10 billion worldwide, that’s an amazing accomplishment.

Top Gun: Maverick helps solidify Cruise’s status as a top-dollar box office draw. As such, he’s receiving one heck of a payday for the film’s performance.

Crusie reportedly received $12.5 million upfront for signing on to reprise his iconic role of Maverick. That’s a relatively light paycheck for a star of Crusie’s status. But he clearly believed in the film after director Joseph Kosinski flew across the ocean to convince the star to join on.

But stars like Cruise receive most of their paydays from a percentage of the box office gross. And with Top Gun: Maverick breaking so many records, Cruise’s slice of the pie amounts to a major windfall of cash.

A report from says Cruise’s deal includes 10% of the film’s total gross. With more bonuses on top as the film crosses box office records. It’s estimated Cruise will take home upwards of $55 million for his return as Maverick. A great way to celebrate your 60th birthday.