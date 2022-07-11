CBP Officers nab Child Sexual Assault suspect

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A man wanted in California for sexual assault of a child was busted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing last week.

CBP officials say the incident happened on July 9, as officers found a 47-year-old male Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico in a car.

Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento, California. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The man was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to California.

“CBP’s primary mission is homeland security, however as we conduct our inspections CBP officers will often encounter people who are wanted by law enforcement,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “These apprehensions also protect our communities.”

CBP officials add that the arrest was one of 18 fugitive apprehensions made by area officers during the last three days.

Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include smuggling, assault, animal cruelty and more.

