Wheeling, WV

Mass shooters create two kinds of horrific damage psychologist says

By D.K. Wright
 2 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Dr. Patricia Bailey, clinical psychologist in Wheeling, says mass shooters create two kinds of horrific damage.

“I think it’s not only the physical carnage that they create that’s important to them,” Dr. Bailey noted. “But it’s all the psychological terror that they inflict on people.”

She believes that many shooters have a goal of being famous or infamous.

“They want their legacy to live on so people remember their name or what they did,” she said. “A lot of people I’ve talked to believe that the answer is that we don’t identify them, that we don’t give them that attention.”

In the wake of these mass tragedies, many people develop fears, especially people living in the area where it happened.

“Fear, panic, sadness, anxieties and concerns about their own safety and well being,” Dr. Bailey said. “Also ‘what if it happens to me.’ “

She said it’s important to talk about it, to loved ones or to a professional.

Other people, especially those living farther away from the scene, may tend to dismiss it and become too casual.

She says it’s important to make smart choices and to remain alert, even when going to the store.

“If you notice anything suspicious or something that just doesn’t feel quite right, either go to a manager to report it, or if need be, call 911,” she said.

