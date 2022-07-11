ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supermoon coming Wednesday

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS – If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance this week.

This month’s full moon is on Wednesday.

At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual.

This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for July’s full moon is the “Buck moon”.

The name is a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The full moon last month was also considered a supermoon.

