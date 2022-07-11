Portland’s 2022 Cathedral Park Jazz Festival | Longest-running Free Jazz Festival West of the Mississippi
The Cathedral Park Jazz Festival is both the longest-running free annual jazz festival west of the Mississippi. The free event features local jazz, blues, soul, and Latin artists Friday, July 15, Saturday July 16, and Sunday July 17, 2022. ——————– Related Portland Events &...
Are you exhausted from the flood of summer festivals and fairs yet? No? Great, because we have another strong list of outdoor festivals and other amusements to keep you going this weekend. Portland’s cornerstone free jazz festival is set to kick off at Cathedral Park, and the town of Sherwood is welcoming guests back for the Robin Hood Festival. We’ve also got a Tony Award-winning play opening this week and pair of comedy shows to choose from.
Music, movies, plays, and more: you can catch ’em all for an unbeatable price at these in-city events. Most things cost money; it's one of life's little bummers. Want to have fun? See art? Catch a concert? Attend a lecture? Get ready to cough up. Luckily, though, Portland summers offer an escape from all that—the city utilizes its copious green space and just-right summer weather to host a slew of zero-cost outdoor events that keep the fun flowing without causing a hit to your wallet. Here are some of our favorites.
Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
After a two-and-a-half-year spell when local headlines were often filled with landmark restaurant closures, it’s a small relief to suddenly be inundated with so many openings. Still, the glut of new places to eat can be hard to track — I didn’t realize that Langbaan had reopened in Northwest Portland, or that Okta would debut in wine country this week, until working on this list. To help keep track of all the most intriguing new and upcoming restaurants in Portland and beyond, here’s a quick guide to 22 places that have opened since spring 2022, ordered by the month they opened.
Jarrell Hosley, the organizer of Sunday’s free concert in Southeast Portland’s Ventura Park, lights up when talking about headliner Esperanza Spalding, a five-time Grammy award-winning artist who has shared recording studios or stages with Prince, Stevie Wonder and the world’s best jazz performers. “Esperanza and I were...
About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
We are giving you another chance to WIN a pair of tickets to Rising Appalachia @ Crystal Ballroom on August 2. To win, comment below on this post why you’d like to attend. Winner will be drawn and emailed July 25. ———————————————...
Join us in welcoming back the talented Amber Russell and her amazing guitar skills back to Cooper Mountain Ale Works. There’s no cover, just show up early for dinner, drinks, and live music!. Located in downtown Tigard, Cooper Mountain boasts 20 taps featuring carefully crafted ales, and pairs them...
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Your eyes do...
At the early heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movie theaters were thrust into a sudden spotlight. In spring 2020, 99W Drive-In owner Brian Francis spoke to The New York Times about his Newberg theater being one of the only places in Oregon where you could watch a movie on the big screen (at that moment, he was bombarded with customer calls to open early). And just last month, a patron at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In showed owner Mike Speiss a 2020 copy of Time that featured his Northeast Oregon theater.
Portland native and Jesuit High School graduate will compete in the Miss America contest in December.Sure, Sophia Takla dares to dream, why not? The 21-year-old Portland native wouldn't be in the Miss America contest, if she wasn't going to think about winning. "I absolutely do," Takla said. "If you don't believe in yourself, that you can do it, it's not going to happen for you. You work your hardest and represent your state the best you can. "We haven't had a Miss America since Katie Harman in 2002. She's such a role model for me. I almost cried when I...
It was the big float on the Willamette River Sunday afternoon. It's the tenth annual float, and the last one, organizers said. Aimed at celebrating the river, and raising awareness for clean river practices. The big float took place at the River Place marina, between the Hawthorne and Marquam bridges.
Several streets in downtown Portland will be closed to traffic starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through Friday afternoon due to the National Governors Association meeting taking place. Dozens of governors from across the country are expected to attend the summer meeting of the association, with much of the...
The boarded up old-style grocery store in Southeast Portland is a visible reminder that though eras vanish, a neighborhood is not just made up of buildings but of the people in those buildings who touch lives in small ways that linger. For nearly 30 years, Errol Wayne Carlson and his...
Bureau competition appears to be setting the city back in its efforts to protect residents from extreme weather.In June of last year, Portland was hit with its highest temperatures on record, reaching 116 degrees in some areas. The heat wave — caused by a "heat dome" that trapped hot air across the Pacific Northwest — killed dozens of people. Like with most natural disasters, the impacts of the heat wave were felt unequally. People in low-income neighborhoods — crowded with large roads and parking lots that radiate heat — endured the highest temperatures. In Portland, greener and wealthier neighborhoods west...
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — With inflation at an all-time high, a personal-finance website is ranking Vancouver, Washington as one of the worst for renters. According to WalletHub, last year’s rent prices nationally grew at nearly double the rate of any previous year. The website recently released its report on this year’s best and worst places to rent in America.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest’s largest cities are trying to wing it with a new ad campaign aimed at getting drivers to “slow the flock down!”. The message was released Monday from the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) and the Seattle Department of Transportation. PBOT says...
