Allow me to be candid: Food court ramen does not set a high bar for noodle soups anywhere outside of Japan. It’s just not the same as bowls at standalone shops with U-shaped counters and noren curtains hanging at the entrance. But what if I told you a ramen chain that built its reputation on a healthy and delicious broth just opened its first international location at a food court in Hawai‘i? You’d be skeptical—but curious enough to give it a shot.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 12 HOURS AGO