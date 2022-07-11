ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Clear the Shelters Wants to Help Animal Lovers Find The Perfect Rescue Pet This Summer

Clear the Shelters is returning to help animal lovers adopt rescue pets. According to an NBCUniversal release, NBCUniversal Local is bringing back its nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign for its eighth consecutive year. Clear the Shelters sees NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations partner with local animal shelters...
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Chance and Whipped Cream, pets of the week

Meet Chance and Whipped Cream, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Zeus

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
PETS
GreenMatters

If Your Dog Sheds Its Fur All Over Your House, Read This

We love our dogs. They're arguably our cutest and cuddliest family members, who can truly make a house feel like a home with their love, affection, and companionship... that is, until they start shedding everywhere. We know our four-legged friends can't help it. But over time, it can feel like...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wegmans#Giant
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
The Dogington Post

Puppy Born Without Front Legs Living Happily In A Senior Dog Home

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Joey, the little canine born without front legs, is now spreading happiness in a senior dog rescue home in Rhode Island. Staying at the Vintage Pet Rescue, the dog is also raising awareness about the importance of animal rescues.
CONNECTICUT STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Warrick Humane Society Offering Adoption Special on All American Breed Dogs & Cats

If you are looking for a forever friend, Warrick Humane Society has the deal for you!. Friday, July 1st - Sunday, July 3rd the WHS is offering great adoption specials on All American mixed-breed adult dogs (6+ months) and cats (6+ months)! Adoption fees are $50 off on dogs and $25 off on cats that are altered, vetted, and ready to go to their forever homes! Adoption appointments are recommended. Please fill out an application to schedule an appointment. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KISS 106

HELP MEOWT-Can You Help Bring This Kentucky Kitten Home To His Family?

Do you remember the cute Kentucky Kitten, Ricco, we introduced you all to about two months ago? Well, he's missing and his family is devasted. Here's how you can help!. Ricco has no idea that he gets on anyone's nerves and wants everyone to pay attention to him. He’s the baby of this three-cat household.
PETS
dogster.com

Why Puppy Playtime is Important to Socialize Your Dog

Imagine being picked up by a stranger and transported to a completely new world, where everything is new to you. Everything you see, hear, touch and smell is scary. That’s what happens when you bring a new puppy home. Your world is foreign and maybe even a bit scary to her. This is why puppy playtime is important: to socialize your dog! During puppy development, your dog is learning what the world is, either full of fun things or scary things. It’s up to you to do everything you can to properly socialize your dog to a wide variety of people, dogs and anything else she may encounter during her life so that she sees the world as a wonderful place to be and can relax within your home.
PETS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 ultimate products you could get for your pet

I’m pretty sure our pets are enjoying this pandemic way more than us, I mean they get to have their hoomans all to themselves almost all the time! And as much as I love spending time with my own cats, I’m honestly running out of ways to keep them entertained and prevent them from knocking down an item or two in my home, out of sheer boredom. If you’re pretty much in the same precarious situation as me, then this collection of pet products promises to come to your rescue! From a drying chamber for cats to a side table that lets your dog stay beside you while you work – these product designs will take good care of your pet, and keep them active and content! You can take a little breather, while they wrestle around with these newfound fun products!
PET SERVICES
pumpkin.care

The Best Flea Collars for Cats

No pet parent wants to see their feline friend scratching incessantly due to a flea infestation, but unfortunately, it happens. Cats who suffer from flea infestations can become vulnerable to flea-borne diseases and skin infections, so protection from parasites is crucial for their overall health. With so many flea treatments...
PET SERVICES
1390 Granite City Sports

Is It Cool If My Dog Pees In Your Yard Or No?

When it comes to dogs pooping in someone's yard, the rules are clear: someone needs to pick that dog poop up and toss it out. But what about a dog peeing in a stranger's yard?. My family are new, first-time dog owners after getting a rescue pup from Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton. Snoop appears to be a mix of Dachshund and Chihuahua and whatever else and he's the best dog ever.
PRINCETON, MN
petpress.net

A Simple Guide on How to Care for a Dog

If you want to keep your dog happy, there are a couple things you need to know and do. This guide will teach you how to care for a dog. Did you know that almost 50 million households in America owned a dog in 2021? While there are many options to choose from when you visit the pet store, dogs are by far the most popular option for a new furry friend.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy