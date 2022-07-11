Clinton County Fair’s Sunday concert: Keeping spiritual in the agricultural

The winning driver in the first lawn mower race Tuesday takes a victory lap with a checkered flag. A good-size crowd was in the grandstand for Tuesday evening’s lawn mower racing as part of the Senior Fair events schedule. The PA announcer informed the audience about the sport and the racers. There has been organized lawn mower racing in the United States and England for more than 30 years. The blades are removed for safety purposes. A racing mower is not the same as your family mower.

