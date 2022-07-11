Clinton County Fair’s Sunday concert: Keeping spiritual in the agricultural

WILMINGTON — One of the songs the bluegrass band Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers performed Tuesday at the county fair was “Bacon in My Beans”. During the song, Mullins spotted a News Journal photographer at work and band members proceeded to “ham it up” (pun intended) for a photo.
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced Wednesday afternoon there will be no curbside pickup for recyclables effective immediately through Friday, July 15. The temporary disruption in service is due a staffing shortage. Curbside recycling is expected to resume its regular schedule on Monday, July 18. All other trash...
For Reserve Champion Market Beef: from left are Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder; Judge Seth Miller;winner Taylor Barton; and Jr. Fair Queen Jenna Allemang. In the 2022 Market Beef Show, for Grand Champion Market Beef: from left are Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder; Judge Seth Miller; and winner Wyatt Zurface.
WILMINGTON — As a fun new thing at the Clinton County Fair, a number of pre-4H kids were crowned princesses or princes for a day, complete with crowns and sashes. This next generation of royalty includes Audriana Manzo, Addie Reed, Morgan Montague, Ada Bryant, Blair Myers, Josie Buckley Honeycutt, Eli Watson, Dalton McCracken, Kinley Czaika Shikey, Chloe Addison, Logan Murphy, Gwen Smith, and Anna Pence.
WILMINGTON — At the Clinton County Open Goat & Lamb Show on Sunday afternoon, the entry of Landree Stump of Sligo won grand champion meat goat. The entry of Gracie Wallen of Clinton County was chosen grand champion lamb at the show.
Kinslee Campbell, just over a year old and from Blanchester, occupies the driver’s seat of a farm implement. Three young boys wait for their turn in the show ring at this week’s Open Goat & Lamb Show. Jenna Allemang of Wilmington is on the runway during the annual...
For Reserve Champion Overall Turkey: from left are Poultry Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan; and winner Isaak Adae. For Grand Champion Overall Turkey: from left are Poultry Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan; and winner Kaydence Beam. In Grand Champion Commercial Water Fowl: from left are Lamb & Fleece Ambassador Elle Dunham; winner Lexus Riley;...
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Allie Colleen concert featuring folk and country music 8 p.m. at the Clinton County Fair. • Wilmington community blood drive hosted monthly by CMH Regional Health System noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July...
Chiyoko Clemmer, 94 years young of Wilmington visits the Clinton County Fair with friends — after many years — on Saturday, July 9. Mrs. Clemmer was a former 4-H advisor for a crochet and knitting club for 10 years in Clinton County. From left are Rosemary Watson, Chiyoko Clemmer, Ida Sells Miller, and Ryley Cornett, all Clinton County residents.
Happy 90th birthday to Lennis Perkins, born July 21, 1932 in Nicholsville, Ohio. Len is currently residing at Ohio Living Cape May. Cards may be sent to 175 Cape May Dr. #104, Wilmington, OH 45177. Happy birthday from Lyne, Rob, Brad, Bandit and Smokey.
Loveland, Ohio – Both Paxton’s Grill and Ramsey’s Trailside announced on their respective FaceBook pages today, “The Loveland community never ceases to amaze us!”. On Monday, Paxton’s and Ramsey’s allocated 20% of all their restaurant sales to Goshen tornado relief efforts. They said, “Thanks...
WILMINGTON — During an agriculture roundtable discussion here facilitated by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, he asked attendees about challenges or issues facing local farmers. The discussion included four Clinton County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) directors and the organization director of the Clinton County Farm Bureau. It was held in...
Fayette, Clinton and Highland counties have joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street. The venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive directors from each local tourism bureau have collaborated to ensure...
Theresa Moore from Moore’s Garden Center in New Vienna was the speaker at the July 11 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Theresa’s subject, “First Aid for Hanging Baskets”, was well received. In the fall, all dirt should be removed from the container and the latter...
If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
The winning driver in the first lawn mower race Tuesday takes a victory lap with a checkered flag. A good-size crowd was in the grandstand for Tuesday evening’s lawn mower racing as part of the Senior Fair events schedule. The PA announcer informed the audience about the sport and the racers. There has been organized lawn mower racing in the United States and England for more than 30 years. The blades are removed for safety purposes. A racing mower is not the same as your family mower.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can have a colorful, high-flying experience July 15-16. Hot air balloons are back in Middletown. Sean Askren, organizer of The Ohio Challenge talks about the event's return and what's new this year.
First State Bank representatives have been outside the Sheep Barn at the Clinton County Fair providing donuts in the morning for the 4-H’ers before a busy day of showing. Shown, Jaden Snyder and Gracie Stewart are served by Cam Marsh and Dani Cochran.
Sugar and Spice was a unique organization that was formed over 20 years ago. The group liked to cook and created a cookbook with over 40 recipes. A luncheon was held each year that gave you a cookbook and the opportunity to taste each of the recipes in that years cookbook.
A Dayton restaurant is celebrating Christmas in July by bringing back a fan-favorite cocktail this week. “Christmas came early this year! Bonefish Grill is gifting guests by bringing back their fan-favorite Winter White Cosmo as the ultimate Christmas in July special,” a press release from the restaurant said. ExploreLock...
