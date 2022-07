Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox. Raley went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Monday after being called up to replace Kevin Kiermaier (hip). Randy Arozarena will cover right field and hit fifth while Yandy Diaz serves as the Rays' designated hitter. Isaac Paredes will start on third base and bat cleanup.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO