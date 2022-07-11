ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchess Kate’s Sister Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband James Matthews

By Meredith Nardino
 2 days ago
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton. Shutterstock

Another little Middleton! Duchess Kate‘s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, gave birth to her third child with husband James Matthews.

The writer, 38, and the hedge fund manager, 46, recently welcomed a baby girl, People reports. Middleton and Matthews are also the parents of son Arthur, born in October 2018, and daughter Grace, born in March 2021.

Us Weekly confirmed Middleton’s pregnancy in June. The socialite debuted her baby bump while attending the “Platinum Party at the Palace” concert in London as part of Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Middleton wore a green, long-sleeved dress that highlighted, while her husband donned a black suit with long coattails.

The couple tied the knot in May 2017. Shortly before the Celebrate author gave birth to daughter Grace, Carole Middleton expressed her desire to bond more with her grandchildren than she was able to during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild,” Carole, 67, told Good Housekeeping in March 2021. “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

At the time, Carole called herself a “hands-on” grandparent. Along with Pippa’s three little ones, Kate, 40, shares Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 4, with husband Prince William.

The Cambridge family will be spending more time with Carole and Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, after relocating from their residence at Kensington Palace. “Kate and William are moving to Windsor to be closer to [Queen Elizabeth II] and Carole, who is always on hand to look after the kids when the Cambridges need to travel back and forth from London,” a source exclusively told Us in June.

Moving gives the family of five the chance to have a fresh start, per the source. “George, Charlotte and Louis are really excited about going to a new school and being in the countryside in the fresh air where there’s lots of space for them to play freely.”

While royal watchers have loved seeing George, Charlotte and Louis grow up in the spotlight, Pippa’s children have had a more private upbringing. However, pregnancy didn’t keep Pippa from staying in shape.

“She just wanted to feel like she was doing everything safely, feeling confident in her body as it changed,” personal trainer Ashley Verma exclusively told Us of the U.K. native in April 2021. “We wanted to work on the confidence and we wanted to work on posture because what happens when you are pregnant, the weight of the baby starts to pull you. … Activity was always a part of her lifestyle. So, keeping it and implementing it while pregnant was just part of her norm.”

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.

Comments / 10

Darlynne Stefanko
2d ago

you are so happy and that is how it should be. congratulations dio bless these children. lady Conklin lady legend

Reply
4
Nancy Cockerham
2d ago

Congratulations on your daughter's save birth!!!!!

Reply
9
Comments / 0

