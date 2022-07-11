State police to lead Fulton County shooting investigation

Amanda J. Jones remains at large after escaping a West Plains residence shortly before law enforcement served a search warrant. On June 28, Deputy Matt Foster and Corporal Logan Wake, assisted by Deputy First Class Nicholas Bruno, Deputy Jared Hummel, and Deputy Paden Turnbull, conducted a search warrant at a residence in West Plains for narcotic-related offenses, according to a June 30 release. Jones, who currently has an active arrest warrant for trafficking drugs, was expected to be both residing and distributing narcotics from the home. Jones was not located at the residence. Sherriff's deputies discovered she fled shortly before their arrival with the assistance of a scanner monitoring law enforcement communications.

