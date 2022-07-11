ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, AR

State police to lead Fulton County shooting investigation

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn employee of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department was found dead over the weekend, the apparent victim of a gunshot wound. Kristy Marie Taylor, 57, was found dead in the driveway of her home southwest of Salem, Saturday just before 6...

www.whiterivernow.com

