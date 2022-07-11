ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, TX

Shooting at Outback in Shenandoah

By Shenandoah Police Department
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 10 at about 7:35 p.m., Shenandoah Police were dispatched to a shooting at Outback Steakhouse, located at 18326 Interstate 45 S. Shenandoah PD officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrived, and a...

cw39.com

Police searching for suspect in July 4th shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a suspected shooter of a man last Monday and have released surveillance video of who they believe is the suspect. An investigation is underway into the shooting of a man at a gas station at 945 West Little York just before 9 p.m. last Monday, July 4.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested For Assaulting A Taco Bell Employee

SPRING, TX -- On July 11, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Taco Bell located in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to an assault. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that a male customer punched the employee in the face during a heated argument.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NURSING HOME FIRE IN WILLIS

533AM-A report came in a short time ago of smoke filling the cafeteria at the Willis Convalescent Center on North Danville Street in Willis. Units with North Montgomery County Fire and New Waverly fire arrived on the scene with a fire in the kitchen area. As a precaution, they started the evacuation of part of the building and requested several ambulances to stand by. The fire is extinguished and firefighters are using fans to remove the smoke now. Reporting moving some residents to a different section of the structure. No injuries reported.
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Hempstead man was arrested Tuesday on a theft charge. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 11:15, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer responded to the 2500 block of South Day Street, the HEB store, in reference to a theft. Officers learned that Billie Jordan, 63 of Hempstead, had stolen items from this business. Due to Jordans criminal history, he was placed in custody for Theft of Property less than $2500 with two or more Previous Convictions. Jordan was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
HEMPSTEAD, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MASS MEDICAL CASUALTY DRILL AT CANEY CREEK HIGH

Close to 10 am Wednesday morning multiple fires and EMS units were seen responding to Caney Creek High. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed off part of FM 2090 as ambulances and fire units came in from Montgomery and Walker County. A report first came in from the nurse’s office that they has a student that was unresponsive and at first thought possibly a diabetic emergency. However, it was soon learned it was an overdose of some unknown drug. As EMS and Caney Creek Fire arrived they were alerted to more patients, at first just a few but then many more as the number grew to close to fifty. Conroe ISD Police were on the scene and requested help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Precinct 2 Constables Office. Several students had alerted their parents who then responded to the school and made the scene even more chaotic as first responders now had to deal with worried parents and close to fifty students needing medical attention. Students were transported to area hospital emergency rooms. This was all a drill to be prepared for a real emergency. The students were part of the University of St. Thomas Nursing Program. At times it appeared that they had also gone through acting school. Students were ill, students overdosed, parents argued to get their children and unruly students that the principal had to get law enforcement to escort to his office due to him interfering with the medics. Jason Millsaps with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said the drill went very well, first responders were put into the chaos and came out very well. It also was able to show what the area hospitals were capable of handling. He said some of the students were to be transported on two Ambubusses from Houston and Atascocita, however, just prior to the drill they were called to assist when a nursing home fire came in early Wednesday morning in Willis. The fire damaged the kitchen at the Willis Convalescent Home and it was thought close to 40-people were going to have to be evacuated. That however was not the case as they were moved away from the area of the kitchen as firefighters cleared the air of smoke.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTER RELEASED IN SHENANDOAH OUTBACK SHOOTING SUNDAY NIGHT

On July 10, 2022, at about 7:35 pm Shenandoah Police were dispatched to a shooting at Outback Steakhouse, located at 18326 Interstate 45 South. Shenandoah Police Officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, and a 68-year-old man was detained. It was learned that a 28-year-old male was at a Methodist Hospital being treated for gunshot wounds. Earlier in the evening, the two males were inside the restaurant near the bar area when a verbal altercation took place. After both had exited the restaurant, a second disturbance took place. The older male fired multiple rounds from a handgun in the parking lot, striking the younger male. The details of what led to the shooting are still being investigated. The 28-year-old male was treated at both Methodist and Hermann Hospital where he had later been transferred to. He was released from the hospital overnight. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene. The 68-year-old male was later released from detention. According to Shenandoah Police names and further details will be released at a later date as the investigation is ongoing.
SHENANDOAH, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEENS HONORED AFTER SAVING 3-YEAR-OLD NEAR DROWNING VICTIM ON LAKE CONROE

Clifford Arnold and Aiden Collier both recently graduated from Willis High School. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker then hired them to work at Lake Conroe Park. The job entailed maintaining the park and making sure the park stayed clean. Saving lives was not in the job description. That all changed on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two young men were on the golf cart at the time picking up trash when they heard a disturbance down at the water’s edge. The two went to investigate and saw a person carrying a small child out of the water. The child appeared limp and not responding. Running to the water’s edge they were told the child had gone underwater. Clifford Arnold immediately took the child and started CPR as his co-worker called 911. Arnold continued CPR until EMS arrived. MCHD arrived and transported the child, Ruby Solis to Texas Children’s Hospital where she has made a full recovery. On Tuesday morning Commissioners Court, Commissioners honored the two with a plaque for their life-saving efforts. Little Ruby was present with her mother Martha Guerra. According to Guerra, she had brought the children to the park and was preparing the picnic area when little Ruby slipped away and got into the water. According to Precinct 1 Constables, she was then taken over by a wave and went down. Arnold credits the Athletics Training Program at Willis High School for teaching him CPR.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Arrested On Another Forgery Charge

A Bryan man indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Monday on a felony forgery charge from last October and is awaiting a trial on a misdemeanor forgery charge from April, is accused of attempting to cash another forged check. 37 year old Shaun Ryburn was arrested last Friday was...
BRYAN, TX
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN KILLED BY TRAIN

At 10:45 am Monday 911 got a call from BNSF Railroad reporting that one of their trains had struck a pedestrian along the east-west tracks along Old Highway 105. It was reported between Timber Switch and Weir Road. North Montgomery County Fire responded along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and MCHD. Firefighters were able to locate the male who appeared to be in his 50s deceased near a railroad bridge about one-half mile west of Timber Switch. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male had no identification on his person, however, local residents say he was a homeless person living under the bridge near where he was found.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

No charges for Houston cop who drove onto sidewalk killing Sunnyside man

A recent review of court records shows a speeding Houston cop who crashed into and killed a Sunnyside man walking home from the barber will not face criminal charges. A Harris County grand jury declined to indict Orlando Hernandez, 25, for criminally negligent homicide, a decision made June 28, according to court records. Family members of Michael Wayne Jackson, the 62-year-old who was killed near the intersection of Reed Road and Scott Street, were not aware of the grand jury's decision to no bill the embattled officer until Chron reached out to them Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the decision had been made.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHENANDOAH POLICE ARREST ONE FOR DWI

A driver was able to walk away uninjured after he drove off the main lanes of I-45 and struck a light pole Sunday. However, he walked straight to jail after being charged with DWI. The driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to SHPD that he had taken his medication just before driving. The prescribed medication was identified as a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. His medication was found at the scene, along with a loaded syringe with an unknown substance in it. SHPD completed the investigation and arrested the driver for DWI. He fully believed he couldn’t be charged with DWI because he doesn’t drink alcohol. After a quick lesson on the Texas Penal Code, he was transported to jail. The syringe will be sent off for testing.
SHENANDOAH, TX
fox26houston.com

Neighbors afraid following deadly house party near Alvin

ALVIN, Texas - Neighbors are fearing for their lives after a deadly house party in near Alvin. The shooting happened at a home around the 1500 block of County Road 149. BACKGROUND: 1 dead, others injured during shooting at party in Brazoria County. A neighbor tells FOX 26, she feared...
ALVIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Ex-con who held SWAT officers at bay for 7 hours was wanted fugitive free from jail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - There are 25,000 open felony warrants in Harris County. "These crooks know they are not going to court, they're just going to let it play out and when they get caught, they get caught," said Doug Griffith President of the Houston Police Officers Association. "The problem is they know they're wanted. They could be paranoid. They could be high, they could be crazy, we don't know."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas father shoots two teens during would-be robbery attempt

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A father in the Houston area shot and wounded two 16-year-old boys after they allegedly attempted to rob his family as the family pulled into their driveway shortly after midnight on June 11. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6800 block...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

