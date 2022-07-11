ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Second rain delay creates impromptu dance party at Becker County water carnival

By Barbie Porter
DL-Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — A second rain delay during the Northwest Water Carnival on Sunday, July 10, resulted in a dance party that kept the family fun day going. The morning started with sidewalk art being drawn with chalk in front of the Pavillion. Ethan Halverson, 8, was one...

DL-Online

Crazy good fun at Water Fights in City Park

DETROIT LAKES — A dark horse team representing Gemini Sailing Charters of Maui, Hawaii, came out on top out of 34 teams that competed before a big crowd at the Water Carnival Water Fights Wednesday evening in Detroit Lakes City Park. They beat a team called simply Da Boys...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Tuesday at the Water Carnival: Junior royalty crowned, strong men — and women — compete for prizes

DETROIT LAKES — One of the highlights of Tuesday night's festivities at the 86th Northwest Water Carnival was the Junior Pageant, which drew 14 contestants this year. For the first time, the format was expanded to allow older kids to compete, with both a junior prince and princess (between ages 3-6) and a junior king and queen (between ages 7-10) crowned.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Planes, bear crawls on the beach and sailboat races

DETROIT LAKES — The 86th Northwest Water Carnival swung into action on Saturday, June 9 with exercise, planes and sailboats. The fun started with a Midsummer Bike Tour at the Pavilion. Riders were given the option of two routes, 15 or 30 miles. Becky McCaskey of Watkinsville, Ga., said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Judy Lynn (Terryll) Adams

Judy Lynn Adams, 75, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Judy was born Sept. 23, 1946, in Detroit Lakes, Minn., to Grant Vernon Terryll and Elsie Irene (Oxtra) Terryll and lived part of her youth there. She had been a Legal Instruments Examiner for the Migratory Bird Permit Program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She had a gentle heart for animals and was proud of her work protecting wildlife.
DL-Online

Susan Ann (Davis) Malone

Susan Ann Malone, age 81, of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. A memorial service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the David Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, with a visitation an hour prior. Susan was born on July 25, 1940, to Russell and Ursula (Wendt) Davis in Pipestone, MN. She spent her early years in Slayton, MN, before her family moved to Magnolia, MN. At Magnolia High School, she was homecoming queen, assistant editor of the annual, member of the National Thespian Society, sang in the choir, and a senior class officer of the class of 1959. Susan went on to attend the Minneapolis Institute of Medical Technology, where she received her laboratory technician certification. She then worked as a lab tech for a number of years in Adrian, MN, and Mitchell, SD. Susan met Ernest “Joe” Malone and the two were married on November 9, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Luverne, MN. The couple had one child and adopted a second and she happily embraced her role as mother and homemaker. In 1992, she moved to Kodiak Island, AK, where she co-owned and operated a small fishing boat for crabbing and Halibut. In 1995, she moved back to Jasper, MN, to be closer to her aging mother. In 2002, she came to Detroit Lakes where she lived for her remaining days. Susan was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family and was very active in Jeff and Karen’s activities. This continued with her love of her grandchildren, attending their activities and being an active part of their lives. Susan treasured the friendships she had over the years. A recent friend said ‘Sue was the truest friend a person could have.’ She loved hosting parties and holidays. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, attending concerts and musicals, taking photographs, cat-sitting for friends, and was an avid reader. She also had a talent for interior design and a passion for flower gardening. Susan was very involved in her church and in the communities that she lived. She was president of the Luverne High School Music Booster Club from 1982-1984. In Detroit Lakes, she served on the United Methodist Church’s Angel Food Pantry, serving dinner prior to the Wednesday service, the Women’s Bible Study Group, the United Methodist Women’s Service Group, and she was a co-founder of the Wednesday Night Dinner Program. Susan was also a member of the Lakes Women’s Society-Hope Chapter from 2012 until 2016, and PEO Chapter FG since 2015. She also volunteered for several years at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Hospital, at the gift shop, and as a member of the Community Relations Committee. Susan is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Renae) Malone of Sioux Falls, SD; and Karen (TJ) Buboltz of Detroit Lakes, MN; a sister, Mary Phillips of Detroit Lakes, MN; two grandchildren, Nick and Ben, both of Detroit Lakes; a step-granddaughter Michaela Borchardt (David) of Sioux Falls, SD; and five grand-dogs. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Ursula; her ex-husband, Joe; and a brother-in-law, Robert Phillips.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Lincoln defends title at Northwest Water Carnival's Pup Plunge

DETROIT LAKES — Deb Knutson and her husband Jim drove into Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 10, 2022 for the Northwest Water Carnival Pup Plunge only to find out it had been canceled. The two decided to let their rescue black lab-mix, Reba, and their 13-year-old golden retriever Carly...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Moorhead man given “MoorHeart Award” for spreading positivity by waving to drivers

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR)- John Cunningham is dedicating his life to inspiring others through positivity. “Oh, I believe that someone like John is just going to be a light for the city to see and to understand you know what, to be thankful themselves you know,” said Pastor Thomas Hanson, Christian Fellowship Ministries International.
DL-Online

Karen Swenson

Dec. 24, 1945 - July 11, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Karen Swenson, 76, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Monday, July 11, in Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Interment will be in St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Cemetery near Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Water carnival's demolition derby brings thrills, chills and big crowds

DETROIT LAKES — The Northwest Water Carnival's Demolition Derby typically draws a crowd, and while the grandstand wasn't completely packed, there were still hundreds of fans of the sport gathered at the Becker County Fairgrounds Saturday to watch some contentious battles between drivers. "We were happy with the attendance,...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout planned in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A March is planned in downtown Fargo on Wednesday, as part of a national “Bans Off Our Bodies Walkout.”. A call on plannedparenthoodaction.com is asking for people to join the national walkout on July 13 to show support for abortion rights. Posts on social media indicate a rally will be happening at Fargo City Hall around 5:00 p.m.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Serious injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- A Barrett, Minnesota woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says Megan Stangler was headed northbound on Highway 59 near I-94 in Buse Township around 8 a.m. when she left the roadway and crashed. The 22-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: July 7-10

4:32 a.m., A 22-year-old man reported he was assaulted by another man, also 22, in his Osage apartment. The suspect was noted to have weapons. The two men were separated. 7:21 a.m., A gas drive off was reported at a business in Callaway. The business provided the license plate number to an officer and the investigation is ongoing.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
newsdakota.com

Several Dozen Rally for Jamestown Man Killed in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Several dozen people rallied outside Fargo City Hall demanding justice for Shane Netterville of Jamestown after he was shot and killed by Fargo Police Officer Adam O’Brien last Friday after a call about three people slumped over in a van. Others also spoke out...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Jean E. Widmark

May 24, 1925 - July 5, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Jean E. Widmark, 97, Detroit Lakes, formerly Brainerd, Minn., died Tuesday, July 5, in Ecumen - The Cottage. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Friday, August 12, at United Methodist Church in Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

