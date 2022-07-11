ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun Barrel City, TX

Texas Silver Alert Issued for 81-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Gun Barrel City

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas Silver Alert has been issued for a 81-year-old woman who was last seen in Gun Barrel City, Texas on Sunday. According to the Gun Barrel Police Department, officers are searching...

www.nbcdfw.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Suspect Dead in Grand Prairie Officer-Involved Shooting

A 31-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting happened in Grand Prairie earlier Wednesday afternoon, the police department confirmed in a press release. Grand Prairie police responded to a check welfare call at a residence on the 2200 block of Sara Jane Parkway where the caller reported she was afraid for her daughter's safety due to previous domestic violence instances involving the suspect, 31-year-old Romayne Manuel.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

21-year-old arrested after children abducted at gunpoint, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-one-year old Ariel Stuart was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping on July 11. Police said Stuart took two girls from a house at gunpoint in the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive.Two other suspects were with Stuart when he allegedly took the children, ages four and five. Law enforcement officials eventually found the children unharmed. Chopper 11 flew overhead as a woman escorted the girls in the heat to an awaiting police cruiser. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
messenger-news.com

At What Cost Freedom?

PALESTINE – A Dallas man lost his freedom while the country celebrated its independence after he was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday night, July 4. According to information received from the Palestine Police Department, “Just before midnight on Monday, July 4th, Officer Isiah Pettigrew was patrolling West Oak near Loop 256 when he observed a maroon Polaris ATV travelling in the roadway.”
PALESTINE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Oklahoma Drug Thugs Arrested in Coleman After Leaving Dog in Hot Car

COLEMAN – Three Oklahoma drug dealers were arrested in Coleman with a large amount of meth after a concerned citizen reported they had left a dog in a hot car outside the Dollar General.   According to the Coleman Police Department, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, officers of the CPD were dispatched to the Dollar General store, on the 2300 block of Commercial Ave., to investigate an allegation of Animal Cruelty by a concerned citizen. The resulting investigation resulted in a major drug bust and locating a wanted fugitive from Oklahoma. The investigation revealed that Charles Henry Tarver, Billy…
COLEMAN, TX
KRLD News Radio

Police investigating overnight shootings in DFW

The victim has been identified in Sunday night's murder at a Dallas convenience store. Police now say it was an 18-year-old named Curdarrius Chapple who was fatally shot at the Time Saver Food Mart on Marsalis near Ann Arbor Avenue in South Oak Cliff. Detectives learned another man walked into...
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies victims in deadly Monday night crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash Monday night. The crash happened just a little after 9:00 p.m. on July 11 near SH 302 and FM 1936, just six miles of Odessa. Keethan James Gould, 40, of Farmington, NM, Angel A Rico DeLeon, 27, […]
ODESSA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Missing Henderson County woman found

(UPDATE 8:01 a.m.) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert, and said the missing woman has been found. GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman by Gun Barrel City police. Sandra Turnbaugh, 81, was last seen at the 800 block of […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Crash on I-20 diverting traffic in Lindale area

The four additional photos released Tuesday included more cosmic beauty shots. Brides said another big issue is their mental health and nurses’ station inside of the jail. “One of the biggest issues is our mental health issues. What we’ve. Interim Smith County constable aims to ‘restore and...
LINDALE, TX
KTBS

Texarkana teen to be tried as adult in double homicide

TEXARKANA, Texas -- A Texarkana, Texas, district judge ruled late last week that Kevonte Collins, 17, will be tried as an adult. He has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a December shooting at a local apartment complex that left Deangelo Handy and Rickalon Young, both 18, dead and a 17-year-old teen seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested after East Texas motorcycle pursuit

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Police in DeKalb said they arrested a man after a motorcycle pursuit which reached a top speed of 140 mph. Gerald Stevenson, 37 of Avery, was arrested after police said they tried to stop the motorcycle near Spring Market for driving a reported 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Missing North Texas woman found

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Authorities have discontinued issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman out of North Texas. Police say the 81-year-old was found after she was last seen in Gun Barrel City, about an hour southeast of Dallas. She was on Overlook Trail near Main Street...
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Children Involved in Dallas Abduction Found Safe

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a child abduction on Monday afternoon. According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive shortly after noon. Police said this incident involved two children, ages four and five, both of whom were taken by a...
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County searching for missing Brownsboro teen

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen almost two weeks ago. Maylon Couey went missing from Brownsboro on June 29, and was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on July 1, officials said. Couey is 5’4″, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

