Kingsport, TN

Kingsport City Schools gives response to Hillsdale College president's remarks

By WCYB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKingsport City Schools issued a statement Monday following recent comments by a college president who claimed that teachers “are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges." Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn made the remarks. Kingsport...

WJHL

David Crockett HS students received diplomas with a typo, school says

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – In an apparent printer mix-up, the students of David Crockett High School received diplomas with the wrong city listed on them this spring, school officials say. When last year’s seniors crossed the stage and took the piece of paper that they worked four years for, there was one small problem — […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Start times set for Johnson City Schools

The first day of school for all Johnson City Schools will be Wednesday, August 3. Both Indian Trail Middle School and Liberty Bell Middle School will begin their school days at 7:40 a.m. along with Science Hill High School. All elementary schools will start their school days at 8:15 a.m. All Johnson City Schools will be closed on Thursday, August 4, for Election Day, and students will return to school on Friday, August 5.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee Education
Tennessee State
Kingsport, TN
Johnson City native enters Class of 2026 at U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Robert Strom Eaton Jr. a graduate of Science Hill High School was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 Thursday, June 30, and will begin six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer. Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Plastic recycling returns to Washington County, Tennessee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County, Tennessee returns to plastic recycling. Washington County's Solid Waste Department is accepting No. 1 and No. 2 plastics for recycling. Solid Waste asks that residents only place the recyclables in the containers designated for plastics. Washington County residents can look at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Local residents receive committee assignments from Governor Youngkin

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt has been appointed to Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Board by Governor Youngkin in another round of selections for state committees. Vice President and CEO for Ballad Health’s SW Virginia sectors Shannon Showalter is now a member of the Health Workforce Development Authority while Damascus...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Tennessee voters get an early chance to decide crowded ballot

The 14-day period for early voting in the Aug. 4 election begins Friday in Tennessee. The crowded ballot includes general election races for courthouse offices, such as sheriff, county mayor and county clerk, as well as state and federal primaries for legislative seats. Voters will also decide a number of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Back-to-school supply drive underway at Kingsport Family YMCA

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — With the start of the new school year just around the corner, the Kingsport Family YMCA is hosting a back-to-school supply drive. The goal of the drive is to help bridge the gap between what families can afford and what students need. The donations go...
KINGSPORT, TN
Bristol, TN approves 170-home Fox Meadows expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite opposition from many residents, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council moved forward with approving the necessary re-zonings and annexations for a 170-home expansion to the Fox Meadows neighborhood. The council voted unanimously on second reading to re-zone two adjoined properties neighboring Fox Meadows. Developer Ardent Property Group expressed to the council […]
BRISTOL, TN
First test message of Cocke County's new mass notification system is a success

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said the first test message of their new mass notification system was a success. The new system is called Hyper-Reach and sends messages across an area through text messages, voice calls and on their computers. The Cocke County EMA said more than 17,000 messages went out to residents. They said it should have gone out at around 11:11 a.m. on Monday.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Update: Water service restored in Limestone, Telford

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A water outage is creating complications for Washington County, Tennessee residents in Limestone and Telford on Wednesday. According to a release from the Jonesborough Police Department, the town is aware of the “large water outage” and is working to fix it. Crews were...
LIMESTONE, TN
Kingsport police working to ensure Fun Fest safety

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fun Fest in Kingsport kicks off Friday, and large crowds are expected. Nine days -- more than 50 locations -- and over 100 events are set for this year's Fun Fest. Tom Patton, with the Kingsport Police Department told News 5 officers have been preparing.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport delays water and sewer rate increases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The plan to increase water and sewer rates in Kingsport has been delayed. Due to recent issues with Kingsport's water meters and the reading of water usage, city officials voted to delay the increase by one month. The new rates were set to take effect...
KINGSPORT, TN
Funding for splash pad in Clintwood approved; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. VCEDA awards grant for splash pad recreational site in Clintwood. Three grants totaling $300,000 were recently closed by the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority...
CLINTWOOD, VA

