911 dispatcher charged with manslaughter after refusing to send woman an ambulance

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose provided new details Friday about a standoff earlier this week that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting of a double-murder suspect.The incident began Tuesday night after police found a man shot on Mount Shasta Drive. He later died.Investigators say the suspect, identified as Raymond Calderon, then drove to Modesto where he shot and killed his second victim, a 29-year-old woman.On Wednesday, San Jose police found Calderon hiding in a shed behind a home near Edenvale Elementary School, which led to a seven-hour standoff with the armed suspect.San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said that the standoff ended after Calderon raced out of the shed towards two officers with a gun in hand. "The suspect was observed with a gun in his right hand and was given several commands to drop the gun," Mata said. "Calderon ran and raised and pointed the gun at a special operations officer. Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him twice."Chief Mata said police found two stolen firearms at the scene. He said it is still not clear what Calderon's motive was for the double killing, but noted it did involve a domestic violence dispute.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO