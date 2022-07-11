ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesburg, PA

911 dispatcher charged with manslaughter after refusing to send woman an ambulance

By MARK SCOLFORO
 2 days ago
A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from the woman’s daughter that without medical help “she’s going to...

911 dispatcher is charged with involuntary manslaughter for refusing to dispatch ambulance to grandma, 54, who later died 'after dismissing her case as a 'waste of resources'

A 911 dispatcher has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for refusing to send an ambulance to a 54 year-old grandma who died of internal bleeding hours later. Leon Price, 50, was hit with the charges by Greene County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania last week over the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54.
Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
