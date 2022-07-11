ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Brownwood police make two arrests for assault

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of recent arrests:. On Friday, July 8, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Avenue E regarding a report of an assault. The caller on 911 stated that a...

www.brownwoodnews.com

brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: July 13

On Friday, July 8, Deputy Saydie Bradley, located an illegal dumping at 2400 block of CR 180, which was called into our dispatch. A report was made. On Monday, July 11, Lt. Pete Bastardo was advised to contact an individual in regard to theft of property. Contact was made, and the individual wished to report his wallet stolen. Information was gathered and a report was taken.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
koxe.com

Coleman Police Searching for Wanted Man

The Coleman Police Department released the following information Saturday night. “If you see Randy Lawrence Moody please contact the Coleman Police Department at 325-625-4114 option 1 or call 911. He was last seen around 3:00pm (Saturday) running between Tractor Supply and Dollar General wearing gray shirt and white camouflaged shorts. He is wanted out of Oklahoma and has more charges pending. If you see him do not try to approach him, contact us immediately. Please make sure your vehicles are locked and keys removed.”
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Grand Jury June 2022 Indictments

The June 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 40 true bills against 32 persons. Stacy Allen Darnell: Possession of a controlled substance, habitual offender. Channing James Kappel: Ct. I-II Failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Effrin Reyna: Assault against a public servant. Amanda Mae Miller:...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Donald Hamlett

Donald Hamlett, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Celebration of Life for Donald will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, 19, 2022, at New Beginnings with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 7/8/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from July 1 through July 7. The following marriage licenses were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from July 1 through July 7:. Charles James Elliott Jr. and Brittani Sharell McCloud. Alex Lopez and Yadira Elizabeth...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
koxe.com

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, 58, of Brownwood

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, age 58, of Brownwood, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation and Rosary for Adam will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 13, at Saint...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Katherine Palmer

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. On April 1, 2019, Katherine Palmer was named CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Brown County. Nearing...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Cary Douglas Roberts

Cary Douglas Roberts, age 76, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Camp Bowie Staff Honored with Quarterly First Responder Award

As a part of the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning, the Quarterly First Responder Award was announced. Recognized was Colonel Jamey Creek, Commander of the Camp Bowie Training Center in Brownwood, and his team. Colonel Creek has been at Camp Bowie for many years and was instrumental in helping to secure the Texas A&M Forest Service Task Force being placed in Brown County at Camp Bowie.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Wreck Thursday Night Highway 153 West of Coleman

At 11:26 pm Thursday night, Coleman and Glen Cove fire departments and Lifeguard EMS were dispatched to a wreck on Highway 153, a few miles west of Coleman, near County Road 430. The initial report was one vehicle in the roadway and an 18 wheeler off the roadway. At least one person was injured. Flow of traffic will be restricted on Highway 153.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

John Raymond Young

John Raymond Young laid down his working tools at his home in May, Texas and passed on July 7, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Monahans, Texas on April 5, 1946 and is preceded in death by parents, John Lee and Eva Maurine Young of Hurst, Texas.
MAY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Terri Lynn Carruth

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. She and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX

