Adrian, MI – In a historic General Chapter, the Adrian Dominican Sisters elected their next Prioress and General Council and set the direction for the next six years. Sister Patricia Siemen, OP, Prioress, formally opened the Congregation’s 19th General Chapter, held in late June-early July, in Chicago. The dates and place of General Chapter 2022 were an unprecedented departure from the Congregation’s practice of meeting in Chapter in February at the Motherhouse in Adrian.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO